Xi Jinping knocks on the door

After a decade of government Xi Jinping the elements that make up his ideas of what China should be are in place. A little over forty years ago, Deng Xiaopingsurvivor of Maoism, decided to put an end to China from Mao Zedong, but not the PRC which Mao himself had founded in 1949. The idea was to maintain the political system, but to transform the economic system to make the former viable. There was no other choice. After thirty years of revolution, China had not improved, on the contrary, although being the most populous country in the world, it was an economic dwarf and no one took it seriously.

From these reforms was born the China of today, the one that amazed the world for thirty years, from the beginning of the 1990s until the outbreak of the pandemic. The reforms were fundamentally economic, but Deng Xiaoping did not leave politics aside. Without changing the revolutionary essence that gave the Chinese Communist Party a central role in governing the country, it introduced a system of collective leadership to protect itself from one-man tyranny. Mao Zedong’s Excesses Could Not Return to repeat thus, to maintain the system, it would be better to pass the power to the party, which would be responsible for regularly appointing the presidents and the general secretaries.

It was then that the state party was separated, at least on paper, and a hard-line shift set in that would eventually materialize in constitutional presidential term limits. Deng Xiaoping died in 1997, leaving China’s new communism on track. At that time, the country’s economy was already growing at a dizzying rate and young leaders began to take power, such as Jiang Zemin oh Hu Hintao that they had not made the revolution. Each of them ruled for exactly ten years. The first from 1993 to 2003 and the second from 2003 to 2013. This last year saw a new generational change with the arrival of Xi Jinping, born in 1953, shortly after the triumph of the revolution after the civil war.

From his third year in government, the specialists found that he was not like the previous ones, that he was destined to stay much longer and, above all, that he had a very ambitious project under his arm.

Xi Jinping was the face of the new China, a country that was prospering at high speed and had adopted sweeping reforms that had led it to become the second largest economy in the world. It was the China that Xi Jinping found and transformed into something else. Not so much from an economic point of view (the Chinese economy is still open to the world) as politically. Shortly after his arrival, it was seen that Xi Jinping did not want internal controls or anything like leadership among many. He was also not in favor of the separation of party and state. At first, he didn’t specify. Times in Chinese politics are particularly slow. Then his third year of government, specialists have found that he is not like the previous onewho was destined to stay much longer and, above all, who carried under his arm a very ambitious project to make the country the first world power.

All these changes that he was putting in place little by little became clearer from 2017 when the 19th Party Congress confirmed him for a second term. The centralization of power in Xi Jinping and his most faithful was already a fact which increased in the following years. Centralization has, in fact, been the buzzword in China all this time. The separation between party and state advocated by Den Xiaoping required that almost everything be duplicated. Party and government had parallel bureaucracies for the same reason that, although they did not openly confront each other, they were an inconvenience to the maximum leader. With power centralized in one person with his own apparatus, everything becomes easier and internal problems are avoided, such as, for example, party barons, especially provincial ones, exceeding their powers by acting on their own.

Breathing this new spirit into the system required absolute, unquestionable power, already presumed in the Secretary General, but above all permanent. For Xi Jinping, it was a nuisance that the 1983 Constitution set a maximum of two five-year terms. This meant their rivals just had to sit and wait, or that the most ambitious of his own team were preparing the succession as he himself had done with Hu Hintao between 2008 and 2013. This term limit was the one he eliminated in 2018. From then on, Xi Jinping can be elected general secretary of the party and president of the republic indefinitely, at least as long as his health accompanies him.

For his third term, no one overshadows him, not even those close to his predecessor, whom he purged live at the last party congress.

His intention is to return all possible power to the party, in which he trusts. Xi Jinping is nonetheless a party man above all other considerations. He joined the party at a very young age after several attempts and served the party practically all his life. He joined the Central Committee 20 years ago and was sent to Shanghai as provincial secretary. It was there that he cemented his image as an incorruptible leader, from there he went to sit at the right of Hu Hintao. The rest came alone. Four years later, he was appointed both general secretary and vice-president.

But Xi Jinping did not show all his cards at once. He is a patient guy who knows the workings of Chinese politics well as he has traveled the country for years holding senior positions in party delegations in various provinces. Once in power, he began to surround himself with like-minded people, but initially maintaining some balance with other factions so as not to arouse suspicion. During the last years disregard these balances because I no longer needed it. For his third term, no one overshadows him, not even those close to his predecessor, whom he purged live at the last party congress.

It goes back in a way to the style of Mao Zedong, for whom the party was the center of everything. This will have consequences since personal loyalty will prevail over professional competence, that is, the ideological will prevail over the practical. Deng Xiaoping’s approach was the opposite. He is credited with one of the phrases that characterized the years of reform and the expansion of the Chinese economy: it doesn’t matter whether the cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice. Xi Jinping cares whether the cat is black or white. That he hunts mice is secondary.

What he does not want is to renounce capitalism, but understood in the Chinese way, which Xi Jinping says is superior to the way it is practiced in the West.

This has an immediate translation at the international level. For more than three decades, the People’s Republic of China’s relations with the West have been unbeatable, both politically and, above all, economically. This harmony ended a few years ago, coinciding with the government of donald trump and Xi Jinping’s second term. His intention is not to isolate himself again as in Mao’s time, nor to return to central planning, but if he wants the party to intervene more decisively in the economy, now placed at the service of an ambitious program of political and diplomatic expansion. What he does not want is to renounce capitalism, but understood in the Chinese way, which Xi Jinping says is superior to the way it is practiced in the West. He wants China’s GDP to continue to grow faster than that of the United States to demonstrate the superiority of the one-party system over liberal democracy. This growth will allow them to strengthen their army and convince the rest of the world that they are the new hegemonic power.

But the Chinese economy is no longer what it was, it is no longer growing at the same pace as it was fifteen or twenty years ago. During the last decade, the one corresponding to the presidency of Xi Jinping, GDP grew by an average of 6.3%, half of what it had increased in the previous two decades. Despite this, he enjoys popular support through his welfare programs for the poor and his anti-corruption campaigns. Many Chinese believe that this corruption, a real scourge in a country where there is neither judicial independence nor freedom of the press, is due to the fact that different factions of the party compete with each other. It lacked a providential man, well intentioned and endowed with an indisputable authority to bring order by setting himself up as a representative of the people. He knew how to represent this role very well, encouraging a certain cult of personality by adopting titles such as helmsman or Leader of the people whom no general secretary had employed since Mao Zedong.

With an all-powerful Xi Jinping, absolute owner of the party and the state, the risk is that China will return to other times that are not really happy for the Chinese. It also poses a threat to the international order and, more specifically, to the United States, which faces the first serious geopolitical challenge since the implosion of the Soviet Union more than thirty years ago. The West isn’t having its best time, but it won’t be able to turn a deaf ear because now they’re knocking on its door.