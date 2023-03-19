Politics
Boris Johnson to post defense of his behavior on Partygate as he faces grilling by MPs
Boris Johnson will post a detailed defense of his behavior on Partygate as he faces grilling by MPs this week – with blurry photos inside No 10 to form the backbone of his case
- The ex-PM is set to argue that he received clear advice that the gatherings were within the rules
- He could also question the fairness of the Commons Privileges Committee
Boris Johnson plans to publish a detailed defense of his behavior on Partygate before he is grilled by MPs on Wednesday, The Mail on Sunday has learned.
The former prime minister has compiled a full legal brief, saying he received clear advice at the time that lockdown gatherings in Downing Street were in line with Covid rules, which will be made public in the coming days.
His defense is also expected to challenge the fairness of the Commons Privileges Committee, which could decide his political fate when questioned.
Photos of Mr Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case surrounded by Downing Street staff, the other faces blurred for anonymity form the core of his defense that he did not intentionally mislead the House about the parties from the Covid era to No 10.
Sources say none of the more than two dozen No 10 employees who testified before the committee, many of whom are pictured, told MPs they thought they were breaking the rules.
SPEECH: Official photo from Mr Johnson’s birthday in June 2020. No10 blurred the faces of other staff, apart from Simon Case
Boris Johnson pictured here at the rally at No 10 on June 19, 2020, with then Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Mr Johnson is also likely to argue that the rallies were held in an attempt to boost the morale of No 10 who had been hit by waves of illness and contributed to a stressful working environment.
A source said: “People were dropping like flies. People were working long hours in stressful conditions, and Boris wanted them to stay cheerful and motivated.
“These people in the photos used the same offices and the same bathrooms, opened the same doors, used the same printers, photocopiers and telephones and breathed the same air in this unventilated Victorian building for 16 hours a day.
‘The fact that many photos were taken by [official photographer] Andy Parsons and placed on Flickr account No 10 shows that we didn’t think we had anything to hide.
Mr Johnson’s challenge underscores the issues at stake this week in his televised public interrogation, which could last four hours.
The committee, which is made up of four Tory, two Labor and one SNP MP, can recommend a ten-day suspension to the House of Commons if it believes he has intentionally misled MPs, a sanction which could lead to a by-election in its Uxbridge and South Ruislip. seat.
Last night sources close to the committee hit back at former Home Secretary Priti Patel’s claims of a ‘culture of collusion’ and lack of objectivity after members made negative comments about Mr Johnson.
A source said talk of collusion was ‘absolute b******s’ and dismissed any suggestion that the committee’s decision had already been made on the behavior of the ex-prime minister.
The then Prime Minister pictured raising a glass to No 10 during a rally to mark the departure of a special adviser on November 13, 2020
The committee hearing coincides with a vote on one aspect of Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland with the EU, which Mr Johnson’s supporters expect to play into their hands.
A source said: ‘A lot of people who think Boris has been treated badly are annoyed by elements of the deal, and that’s going to fuel the rebellion.’
Mr Johnson’s allies are angry at Mr Sunak’s decision to allow his party to vote freely on the results of the commission’s inquiry.
A senior Tory official said: ‘If the Prime Minister is unwilling to support his predecessor who is appearing in kangaroo court, that is serious.
Mr Johnson’s allies also believe the row over Partygate investigator Sue Gray, who has accepted a senior Labor post, boosts his chances of successfully arguing that he was victim of a “sewing”.
However, the committee said its initial report this month was “not based on Sue Gray’s report” but on other evidence, including material provided by the government.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “The committee will vindicate Boris Johnson. The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11877297/Boris-Johnson-publish-defence-behaviour-Partygate-faces-grilling-MPs.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ICC chief prosecutor looks into whether Putin could be “indicted”.
- Chew Slowly, Keep Moving, Eat 30 Plants A Week: 12 Rules for Gut Health | Nutrition
- Imran Khan’s party banned in Pakistan? | world news
- Some people took responsibility for putting kala teeka as… : PM Modi | Latest India News
- After All, The Banking Crisis Will Tumble The U.S. Into A Hard Landing, Says Apollos Chief Economist: I’ve Changed My Mind
- Stassi Schroeder dreams of having more children | Entertainment
- Trinidad and Tobago table tennis teams book seats for CAC Games 2023
- The dance continues: No. 22 TCU Men’s Basketball survives Arizona State in first round
- Market week ahead: Fed meeting, FII flows among factors to keep traders busy
- Google Pixel 8 comes with ‘Video Unblur’ tool: report
- Flu Superfoods: Down with the Flu?Include these 5 superfoods in your diet for easy recovery
- The Observer’s take on how Xi Jinping plans to use his meeting with war crimes suspect Vladimir Putin | Observer Editorial