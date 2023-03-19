Trump says ‘illegal leaks’ indicate he will be arrested on Tuesday





Former President Donald Trump said leaks indicated he would be arrested on Tuesday next week after reports indicated the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was preparing to issue an indictment for the alleged cash payments that Trump would have made as a presidential candidate in 2016.

On Saturday morning, Trump posted about the possible indictment on Truth Social, saying he would be “ARRESTED ON TUESDAY.”

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPTED AND HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT LAW OFFICE, WHICH HAS HELPED SET NEW VIOLENT CRIME RECORDS AND WHOSE HEAD IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, NO CRIME CAN BE PROVEN, AND BASED ON AN ANCIENT, FULLY DEBUNKED FAIRY TALE (BY MANY OTHER PROSECUTORS!), THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. OUR NATION!” Trump wrote.

A Trump spokesperson echoed the former president’s social media post, saying, “There have been no notifications, other than unlawful leaks from the Justice Department and the prosecutors’ office, to NBC and other fake media outlets, that the radical left-wing George Soros-funded Manhattan Democratic prosecutor has decided to take their witch hunt to the next level.”

“President Trump rightly points out his innocence and the weaponization of our system of injustice. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” added the spokesperson.

MANHATTAN DA BUREAU REQUESTED MEETING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TRUMP CHARGE

Former President Donald Trump is accused of paying illegal money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to stop her from disclosing his 2006 sexual affair with Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, then Trump’s lawyer, sent $130,000 to Daniels to stop him from disclosing his 2006 affair with Trump. Trump repaid Cohen in installments. (Reuters)

NEW YORK PROSECUTORS REPORT TRUMP COULD FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FROM STORMY DANIELS SCANDAL

A court source told Fox News Digital that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office will be meeting with law enforcement to “discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean they anticipate arraignment next week.”

The potential indictment stems from the years-long investigation surrounding Trump’s alleged secret money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, then Trump’s lawyer, sent $130,000 to Daniels to stop him from disclosing his 2006 affair with Trump. Trump repaid Cohen in installments.

TRUMP’S LAWYER CALLS FOR A FULLY ARMED LEGAL SYSTEM AS MANHATTAN DA WEIGHS CHARGE

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will bring charges against Trump in connection with his Stormy Daniels scandal. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

In a lengthy statement to Fox News Digital, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung called the investigation a “witch hunt” and accused Bragg of being in the pocket of President Biden and “radical Democrats.”

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he has done nothing wrong, and even the most radical left-wing Democrats make that clear,” Cheung said.

Contacted for comment on Friday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not “confirm or comment” on the impending indictment.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis, Adam Sabes and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

