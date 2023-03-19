Politics
Sweden to press ahead with NATO entry as Turkey unlinks Nordic offers
STOCKHOLM Sweden will continue its efforts to persuade Turkey to lift its block on the entry of the largest Nordic country into the NATO defense alliance after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the door to the membership of the Finland.
Erdogan’s move on Friday to ask parliament to ratify Finland’s bid dashed the Nordic countries’ hopes of a parallel entry process. Hungary’s announcement of its intention to deal with the offers separately casts further doubt on the timetable for Sweden’s accession.
Speaking to reporters in Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said his government had done its part to honor the deal with Turkey that the two Nordic countries signed in June last year, adding that he would continue to honor the agreement.
“Sweden has done what it promised to do when signing the trilateral memorandum,” Billstrom said. “We have no intention of doing more or less than what we have agreed to do.”
The June deal, which paved the way for Sweden and Finland to be invited to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, included commitments by the Nordic countries to avoid arms embargoes against Turkey and to do more to fight terrorism. However, relations between Ankara and Stockholm have soured since then, with Turkey accusing Sweden of not doing enough to crack down on groups it calls terrorists.
Talks broke down earlier this year after an effigy of Erdogan was hoisted upside down from a lamppost in Stockholm, and a Danish Swedish far-right activist burned a Koran outside the embassy from Turkey.
While Sweden has since moved towards introducing tougher anti-terror legislation after years of preparing for it and preventing at least two attempts to burn the Quran, Erdogan has continued to link the ratification of Sweden to “concrete measures taken” by the country.
At a press conference in Ankara earlier on Friday, the Turkish president also reiterated his demand for Sweden to extradite people whom Turkey calls terrorists.
“Sweden has opened its arms to terrorists,” Erdogan said. “We gave them a list of about 120 terrorists and asked them to send them to Turkey.”
Sweden’s Supreme Court, which rules on extradition requests, has rejected several appeals by Turkey on various grounds, including the risk of persecution.
In December, the court blocked the extradition of Bulent Kenes, a former editor of opposition newspaper Today’s Zaman, who Turkey said was linked to the Gülenist movement, on suspicion of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016. Yet Sweden has extradited at least once a person wanted by Turkey.
Billstrom said Turkey can expect decisions on extradition requests “could be positive or negative, given that Sweden has an independent judiciary that deals with these matters without any government involvement” .
Disappointing news
Being denied entry after setting aside 200 years of politics to stay out of military alliances is disappointing for Sweden, even though Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had sought to prepare his country for that eventuality.
“Not getting ratification at the same time as Finland is not good for Sweden,” Magdalena Andersson, leader of the opposition Social Democrats and prime minister at the time of the candidacy, told reporters. NATO. “It’s not good for NATO either, both because it hurts NATO’s open door policy, but also because it makes it harder for NATO to defend Finland. ”
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto pledged to continue his efforts to help Sweden’s membership, telling reporters on Friday that “Finland’s NATO membership is not complete without Sweden.”
Speaking in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday, Niinisto said his country’s interests required Sweden’s NATO membership, adding that it would strengthen Finland’s security.
2023 Bloomberg LP
Visit bloomberg.com.
Distributed by Content Agency Tribune, LLC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-03-18/sweden-nato-entry-turkey-decouples-nordic-bids-9535717.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Emerging Technologies Explained | Tech Talks & Innovation
- February 6, 2023, 7.8 Marash / Gaziantep (Kahramanmarash) Earthquake, Preliminary Comprehensive Satellite-Based Damage Assessment Report, Lattakia, Aleppo, and Idlib Governorates, Syrian Arab Republic (March 16, 2023) – Syrian Arab Republic
- Central banks stimulate the flow of US dollars into the global financial system
- Nepalese Aasif Sheikh is the winner of CMJ Spirit of Cricket Award 2022
- Boy William makes President Joko Widodo the favorite public figure! Find out the reasons here!
- Major League Cricket: Liam Plunkett signs up for new US T20 tournament with San Francisco Unicorns
- Schedule released for Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff
- Some Pixel Superfans Get Invited To Try Google Bard
- Carry Drive Helps Turkey Earthquake Victims – The Currier Times
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | COVID-19 Management Award, at Dhanapala Building, Ministry of Finance, DKI Jakarta Province, March 20, 2023
- Turner and Goldschmidt propel Team USA past Cuba in WBC final
- Dreux vs CIYMS Championship Week