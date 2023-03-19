Sweden to press ahead with NATO entry as Turkey unlinks Nordic offers

STOCKHOLM Sweden will continue its efforts to persuade Turkey to lift its block on the entry of the largest Nordic country into the NATO defense alliance after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the door to the membership of the Finland.

Erdogan’s move on Friday to ask parliament to ratify Finland’s bid dashed the Nordic countries’ hopes of a parallel entry process. Hungary’s announcement of its intention to deal with the offers separately casts further doubt on the timetable for Sweden’s accession.

Speaking to reporters in Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said his government had done its part to honor the deal with Turkey that the two Nordic countries signed in June last year, adding that he would continue to honor the agreement.

“Sweden has done what it promised to do when signing the trilateral memorandum,” Billstrom said. “We have no intention of doing more or less than what we have agreed to do.”

The June deal, which paved the way for Sweden and Finland to be invited to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, included commitments by the Nordic countries to avoid arms embargoes against Turkey and to do more to fight terrorism. However, relations between Ankara and Stockholm have soured since then, with Turkey accusing Sweden of not doing enough to crack down on groups it calls terrorists.

Talks broke down earlier this year after an effigy of Erdogan was hoisted upside down from a lamppost in Stockholm, and a Danish Swedish far-right activist burned a Koran outside the embassy from Turkey.

While Sweden has since moved towards introducing tougher anti-terror legislation after years of preparing for it and preventing at least two attempts to burn the Quran, Erdogan has continued to link the ratification of Sweden to “concrete measures taken” by the country.

At a press conference in Ankara earlier on Friday, the Turkish president also reiterated his demand for Sweden to extradite people whom Turkey calls terrorists.

“Sweden has opened its arms to terrorists,” Erdogan said. “We gave them a list of about 120 terrorists and asked them to send them to Turkey.”

Sweden’s Supreme Court, which rules on extradition requests, has rejected several appeals by Turkey on various grounds, including the risk of persecution.

In December, the court blocked the extradition of Bulent Kenes, a former editor of opposition newspaper Today’s Zaman, who Turkey said was linked to the Gülenist movement, on suspicion of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016. Yet Sweden has extradited at least once a person wanted by Turkey.

Billstrom said Turkey can expect decisions on extradition requests “could be positive or negative, given that Sweden has an independent judiciary that deals with these matters without any government involvement” .

Disappointing news

Being denied entry after setting aside 200 years of politics to stay out of military alliances is disappointing for Sweden, even though Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had sought to prepare his country for that eventuality.

“Not getting ratification at the same time as Finland is not good for Sweden,” Magdalena Andersson, leader of the opposition Social Democrats and prime minister at the time of the candidacy, told reporters. NATO. “It’s not good for NATO either, both because it hurts NATO’s open door policy, but also because it makes it harder for NATO to defend Finland. ”

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto pledged to continue his efforts to help Sweden’s membership, telling reporters on Friday that “Finland’s NATO membership is not complete without Sweden.”

Speaking in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday, Niinisto said his country’s interests required Sweden’s NATO membership, adding that it would strengthen Finland’s security.

