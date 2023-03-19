Politics
At Conclave 2023, Prime Minister Modi lists his government’s achievements in the first 75 days of 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address on the closing day of the India Today 2023 Conclave
New Delhi,UPDATE: Mar 18, 2023 11:20 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Chandradeep Kumar)
By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address on the closing day of Conclave India Today 2023. Prime Minister Modi hailed the theme of the Conclave, The India Moment, and listed India’s achievements over the past first 75 days of this year.
A new story is being created, which we are all witnessing. The world is showing its confidence in India, Prime Minister Modi has said.
FULL COVERAGE OF CONCLAVE 2023
The Prime Minister then listed India’s achievements in the first 75 days of 2023:
- India got its historic green budget
- Karnataka’s newest airport at Shivamogga was inaugurated
- The next phase of the Mumbai Metro lines has been inaugurated
- MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise sailed these 75 days
- The Bangalore-Mysuru Expressway project was inaugurated in Karnataka
- The permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was inaugurated
- A pilot for E20, or gasoline blended with 20% ethanol, has been launched
- Asia’s most advanced helicopter manufacturing plant in Tumkur
- Air India has placed the highest ever aviation order
- The milestone of 10 crores of teleconsultations has been reached thanks to the e-Sanjeevani application
- Eight crore new tap water connections were provided
- 100% electrification of rail networks has been achieved
- A new batch of 12 cheetahs have arrived at Kuno National Park
- India women’s cricket team won the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup
- The country felt the joy of winning two Oscars
READ ALSO | Competition Between Nations To Return Stolen Artifacts To India, Reflection Of India Moment: PM Modi
The list of achievements in these 75 days is so long that we will run out of time, Prime Minister Modi said.
