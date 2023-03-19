President Jokowi promotes original modern Indonesian medicinal products to prevent stunting





Fimela.com, Jakarta The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) targets the prevalence growth retardation Indonesia is at 14% in 2024, so pentahelix cooperation is needed to reduce it from the current 21.6%. In line with the government’s objective to prevent growth retardationPT Dexa Medica as an Indonesian pharmaceutical company contributed to the development of HerbaAsimor Indonesian Original Modern Medicine (OMAI) product. Mr. President enjoyed HerbaAsimor products which also have a high level of domestic component (TKDN) during a visit to the exhibition stand during the opening of Business Matching to increase the use of domestic products (P3DN) at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK), Jakarta, Wednesday (3/15/2023). Mr. President also met with representatives of Dexa Medica on this occasion accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and the Minister of Industry Mr. Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Marketing and Sales Director of CHD PT Dexa Medica, Mr. Maret Yudianto explained HerbaAsimor to the President. He explained that Herba Asimor was developed from the natural resources of Indonesia, namely torbangun leaves, katuk leaves and snakehead fish. “HerbaAsimor can help speed up and improve the quality of breast milk,” Maret said. Mr. President then read the product information on the HerbaAsimor packaging. He also nodded when Mr. Maret explained that HerbaAsimor’s TKDN had reached 81.9% and had already been published in the electronic catalog. “Based on the results of consumer research conducted by PT Dexa Medica, up to 8 out of 10 nursing mothers experience the benefits of HerbaAsPresiden. Currently, HerbaAsimor is used by nursing mothers in 32 provinces and over 250 districts /cities in Indonesia,” Mr. Maret said after the President’s visit. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fimela.com/health/read/5237201/presiden-jokowi-dorong-produk-obat-modern-asli-indonesia-untuk-cegah-stunting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

