Boris Johnson set to release ‘bombshell’ evidence to exonerate him from ‘Partygate’ scandal





According to sources close to Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister’s legal team are preparing to present new evidence which they say will exonerate him of any wrongdoing in the ongoing Partygate scandal. The evidence, which his allies call a “bombshell defense case”, is said to include messages from Johnson’s advisers that no Covid rules were broken at Downing Street. Johnson has always maintained that he thought no rules were broken when he initially spoke to party MPs, but later corrected himself when more information emerged. His legal team plan to use WhatsApp messages and other “internal communications” from the time to demonstrate that his statement was based on information provided by No 10 aides. The Commons privileges committee is due to question Johnson on Wednesday over allegations that he knowingly misled MPs about parties. However, Johnson’s legal team argued the case against him risked setting a dangerous precedent that could chill free speech in Parliament. They also argue that the committee is biased and that some of its members have already made a decision on Johnson’s guilt. If the committee finds that Johnson misled MPs, it could recommend a suspension of the Commons. This could potentially trigger a by-election in Johnson’s constituency if the suspension lasts longer than 10 days. However, Johnson’s allies are confident the new evidence will exonerate him and prevent any further political fallout. The partygate scandal has been a major problem for Boris Johnson and his government, with critics accusing him of hypocrisy and a lack of leadership. If he is found to have misled Parliament, it could seriously damage his reputation and his political future. However, Johnson’s allies hope his “bombshell” evidence will help clear his name and turn the tide in his favor. They argue that he simply relied on information provided to him by his advisers at the time and did not intentionally mislead MPs. The next few days will be crucial for Johnson as he prepares to face the House of Commons Privileges Committee. The committee will have to weigh the evidence presented by Johnson’s legal team and decide whether he knowingly misled parliament or not. If the committee finds Johnson misled parliament, he could face a Commons suspension and possibly a by-election in his constituency. However, if he is cleared of any wrongdoing, it could give his government and political career a much-needed boost. Whatever the outcome, the partygate scandal has already damaged Johnson’s reputation and eroded public confidence in his leadership. The days and weeks ahead will be crucial for him as he tries to restore his credibility and regain the trust of the British public.

