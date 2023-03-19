Pak court allows Imran Khan to return without charge in Toshakhana case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was cleared by a local court here on Saturday to return without charge in a corruption case after marking his presence outside the court complex, amid a standoff between his supporters and security forces. security who tried to arrest him for skipping several previous hearings.

Khan, the 70-year-old leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was due to appear in court under Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to witness the proceedings relating to the complaint filed by the election. Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing details of gifts in his asset declarations.

Judge Iqbal, after waiting for hours for Khan to reach court, agreed to his lawyer’s suggestion that he obtain the former prime minister’s signature on the attendance sheet in his vehicle to comply with court orders to presence in person.

The judge allowed Khan to return after marking his presence outside the Islamabad court complex where he was to be charged in the Toshakhana case.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and the appearance cannot take place, therefore all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking their presence. There is no need to bomb or to bomb, the hearing cannot take place today,” the judge said. by Dawn newspaper.

The judge added that once Khan’s signatures were received, it could then be discussed when to re-arrange his appearance.

The newspaper said people inside the courtroom were facing hardship due to the effects of tear gas as PTI party workers threw rocks at the court complex.

PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed to the media that all legal formalities regarding the court appearance had been completed and Khan was leaving the scene. Thus, Khan walked away without being charged in the case.

Khan reached the court premises earlier, but his efforts to reach the courtroom were thwarted due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

During the hearing, Khans lawyer Khawaja Haris said he had already challenged the maintainability of the case and should be decided before the indictment.

Previously, clashes erupted between security forces and Khan’s supporters outside the court complex ahead of his court appearance.

Islamabad Police Chief Akbar Nasir Khan told media that Khan’s supporters used violence, threw stones at police and set fire to a police picket.

“Our force is tackling the situation with patience,” he said, adding that Khan was only five minutes away from going to court.

Strict security measures were implemented outside the G-11 court complex in Islamabad, where Khan appeared.

A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to provide security for Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year.

Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear in court. He was accompanied by his supporters in a convoy.

At least three vehicles from his convoy also encountered an accident near the Kalar Kahar area on the M-2 highway, but no casualties were reported.

Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday and said he was ready to appear before Judge Iqbal on the bribery case against him on Saturday.

Khan was accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depositary called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 armed Punjabi police launched a major operation at Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party workers and claimed to have seized weapons and petrol bombs, hours later. his departure for Islamabad.

The police launched the “grand operation” at the Khan Zaman Park residence here and removed all camps and barricades erected there by party activists to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

During the operation, 61 party workers were arrested and around 10 PTI workers and three police officers were injured.

Khans Lahore residence remained a battleground between his party activists, police and Rangers for two days earlier this week over his ‘arrest operation’ in the case.

PTI workers, however, managed to foil his arrest attempt and the operation was halted by order of the Lahore High Court earlier this week.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar after the operation said in a press conference that earlier the police stopped the operation at Zaman Park on the order of LHC and match PSL.

“However, the court did not prevent us from taking action against those involved in the attacks on the police. Today we launched an operation at noon. We faced resistance from PTI workers, but we managed to control the situation and arrested 61 workers,” he said. said.

The IGP said 20 rifles, including Kalashnikovs, and bottles of petrol bombs were recovered from Khan’s residence.

Some bunkers have also been built in the Zaman Park area, he said, adding that a case will be filed against Khan in this regard.

He said Khan’s home was raided after police obtained search warrants.

The cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing sales details. The main electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

