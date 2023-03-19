Indonesia partners with Huawei to drive digital transformation in education – Xinhua





This photo taken on February 27, 2023 shows Huawei’s booth at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo) The collaboration is mainly carried out under the Huawei APAC ICT Competition program, organized by Huawei and hosted by Indonesia, which aims to cultivate talents for the ICT (information and communication technology) industry who are expected to meet human resource demands for digital transformation. JAKARTA, March 19 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian government has stepped up collaboration with Chinese tech giant Huawei to develop smart campuses and accelerate the digital transformation of education in the Southeast Asian country. The collaboration is mainly carried out under the Huawei APAC ICT Competition program, organized by Huawei and hosted by Indonesia, which aims to cultivate talents for the ICT (information and communication technology) industry who are expected to meet human resource demands for digital transformation. Huawei and the Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology on Friday announced the winning teams of the world-class competition that attracted more than 4,800 students and teachers from Huawei ICT Academy from 290 leading universities and colleges in 10 Asia-Pacific countries. “We hope that our students can use this competition as a golden opportunity to compare their ICT knowledge and broaden their perspectives. This competition will also provide us with the necessary feedback so that we can continuously improve our effectiveness and efficiency in the culture digital talents,” the ministry’s Director General of Higher Education, Nizam, said during the competition’s award ceremony. On the same occasion, Huawei Asia-Pacific Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications Department Zhang Zhengjun introduced a talent development model called PIPES, short for Platforms, Innovation, Professionalism, Experience and Skills. . “PIPES is designed to provide tailored training programs to people from all walks of life, including the younger generation, government officials, ICT practitioners, entrepreneurs and the general public,” Zhang said. “With PIPES, we are building a strong talent pool, not only for ourselves, but also for the digital future of the entire region,” Zhang added. Present at the ceremony as the keynote speaker, Indonesian Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said that human development has become the priority agenda of President Joko Widodo, who needs 9 million digital talents from here 2030. “Indonesian digital talents will have the opportunity to compete on the global stage if we let them be well-trained and prepared,” Moeldoko said, noting that the competition can “further shape the digital ecosystem and motivate digital talents in Indonesia.” . The contest can also be an effective platform to spot and develop top digital talent, Moeldoko said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20230319/a0ecb80c302b42d699e41427f3393bfe/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related