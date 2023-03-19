Connect with us

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, PM Modi praises Kesariya’s interpretation of a Sikh man in 5 languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on his social media handle of a young Sikh singer who sang the song Kesariya by Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra movie star Alia Bhatt in five different languages.

Since the release of the teaser for the song, the song has gained popularity. Instagram too was filled with reels. After the song was officially released, many singers sang their own version of Kesariya. The original song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. But this Mumbai-based singer, Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister called his version of the song “a great manifestation of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The one-minute-eight-second video shows singer Snehdeep singing the song in five languages ​​starting with Malayalam, Telugu, followed by Kannada, Tamil and finally Hindi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: Came across this incredible rendition of the talented SnehdeepSK. Besides the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Stunning!”

Reacting to PM Modi’s tweet, Kalsi wrote: Thank you very much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. I’m so glad it reached you and you enjoyed it.”

Users also commented on PM Modi’s post. One user wrote, Modiji promoting Bollywood song sung by sardar guy in southern languages!! India is what I wanted to see! My PM.” Another user said it reminded him of Doordarshan’s Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, it’s so amazing. It reminded me of the song “ ” which was playing on #Doordarshan. different languages ​​with your melodious voice A request Can you also sing this in Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali, if possible? Another user wrote, An air… Saat Sur… Several languages… Always so melodious… One of the most beautiful examples of Unity in Diversity conveyed by Music. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Snehdeep had recorded and uploaded this song last year in July 2022. In his post, he had dedicated his version of the song to his friends and ex-colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. He wrote, Kesariya – ended up covering it in all 5 languages. I’ve wanted to cover it since the teaser dropped. I started listening to the versions in different languages ​​and couldn’t resist trying them all. This one is specially for all my friends and ex-colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional song cover for ages. So far, I’ve done my best to attempt this. I hope you all like it. Let me know what you think.”

Earlier yesterday, the song also caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The 67-year-old industrialist captioned, Simply Gorgeous. This is what an UNBREAKABLE and united India looks like.”

