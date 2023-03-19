In pictures: Police raid Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence – Pakistan





While the head of the PTI and most of his employees leave for Islamabad, the police take the opportunity to burst into his home in the upscale district of Lahore.

A large contingent of Punjab Police raided the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khans Zaman Park in Lahore on Saturday with electric shovels in tow, which they used to dismantle the various structures, bunkers and barricades erected outside the site.

Video released by PTI showed police attacking workers inside what the party said was inside the residence.

A separate video showed an electric shovel smashing through what appeared to be the front door of Imrans Zaman Park’s house, following which police were seen entering the premises.

Riot police arrest a supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore on March 18, 2023, as Khan was leaving for Islamabad to appear in court. Photo by Arif Ali/AFP

