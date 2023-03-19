The head of Turkish diplomacy in Cairo for the first time in ten years





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would raise diplomatic relations with Egypt to ambassadorial level “as soon as possible”. Saturday’s remarks were made at a joint press conference, alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during the first visit to Cairo by Turkey’s top diplomat since ties were severed a decade ago. Cavusoglu said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would meet to mark the end of the estrangement between the two countries. “I am very happy that we are taking concrete steps to normalize relations with Egypt… We will do our best not to sever our ties again in the future,” Cavusoglu said. “We will come to talks [on restoring ambassadors] at the right time, depending on the positive results it brings,” added Shoukry. The meeting follows a visit by Shoukry to Turkey last month, in a show of solidarity after two devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Relations between Ankara and Cairo have been very tense for nearly a decade. Erdogan refused to recognize Sisi as Egypt’s rightful ruler after leading a military coup that toppled Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president and Ankara ally, in 2013. Consultations between senior foreign ministry officials of the two countries began two years ago. A Turkish delegation visited Egypt in May 2021 to discuss “normalization”, amid pressure from Turkey to ease tensions with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Erdogan-Sissi handshake: Qatar has been planning the meeting for months Learn more In November last year, Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new start in their relationship. Turkish officials told Middle East Eye at the time they believed what Cairo was really looking for was a handshake with Erdogan, which would signal full recognition of Sisi as Egypt’s rightful president. Despite steps towards reconciliation, the two countries are still at odds over a range of issues: from competing interests in Libya to maritime borders in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean, as well as the presence of members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey – a group Cairo has designated as a terrorist organization. But during the years of diplomatic tensions, business relations between the two countries never ceased. In 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian products, totaling $4 billion. The diplomatic rapprochement comes as Egypt is suffering from a severe economic crisis which has seen the currency collapse and a severe shortage of foreign currency. Last month, the Egyptian government said Turkish companies had pledged $500 million in new investments in Egypt.

