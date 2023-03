Chinese President Xi Jinping plays peacemaker during his visit to Russia

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on Monday (March 20) hoping to make inroads on Ukraine as China seeks to position itself as a peacemaker. Freshly reappointed for a third term in power, Xi is pushing for a bigger role for China on the world stage, and has played a crucial role in mediating a surprise rapprochement between Middle Eastern rivals Iran and the United States. Saudi Arabia this month. Rumors that he may soon hold his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the outbreak of war have raised hopes in Western capitals that Xi may rely on his ‘old friend’ Putin to stop his invasion. bloody during the three-day state visit. Announcing the trip on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China would “play a constructive role in promoting the peace talks.” “Stopping the war is everyone’s wish, as Europe stands to lose a lot and the United States may not be able to support Ukraine for as long as it thinks it can,” said Wang Yiwei, director of the Beijing Institute of International Affairs. Renmin University of China. “China can put forward its views on both sides, it can say that it is a trusted friend of both Ukraine and Russia. I think that is very important.” Beijing, a major Russian ally, has long sought to present itself as a neutral party to the conflict. But he refused to condemn the Russian invasion and sharply criticized Washington’s support for Kiev, leading Western leaders to accuse Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for Russia to bludgeon its European neighbor. “Beijing has done remarkably little to encourage peace in Ukraine, because any credible effort would require pressuring Russia or at least calling on it directly,” said Elizabeth Wishnick, a professor and Chinese foreign policy expert at the University. of Montclair State in the United States. . Xi’s trip, which comes after the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday for war crimes, is “to show all the support he can give to his strategic partner, short of help that would lead to sanctions,” she told AFP.

