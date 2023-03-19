US President Joe Biden plans to host Prime Minister Modi for a state dinner this summer





In a bid to bolster U.S.-India relations, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner this summer, sources familiar with the matter have said, according to reports. Prime Minister Modi’s official state visit is a sign of deepening US-India relations in a host of areas, including defence, technology, space exploration, trade and investment. Reports say the White House is aiming for the state dinner to take place in June, but the timing could slip. However, a spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment on the date at this time. Additionally, the Biden administration is proposing policies and initiatives for a free and open Indo-Pacific to counter what it sees as a growing threat posed by China and India. a key role in it. It should be noted that Bidens’ dinner with Prime Minister Modi will be his third official state visit and dinner, following those of French President Emmanuel Macron in December and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26. Additionally, Biden is expected to see Prime Minister Modi in Australia in May when the countries meet for the Quad summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. Earlier in February, the United States and India unveiled the Critical and Emerging Technologies Initiative, a proposed exchange of advanced defense and computing technologies, including the joint production of aircraft engines. General Electric Co. ‘Now is not the time for war in Ukraine’: PM Modi It should be noted that India has not been as outspoken against Putin’s war in Ukraine as the United States and its allies would like. India is hosting the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September, where Russia’s war crime in Ukraine will be one of the main topics of discussion. However, it is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the rally. PM Modis’ dialogue he made on the sidelines of the Shanghai Uzbekistan Cooperation Organizations Summit in Samarkand, “Now is not the time to go to war in Ukraine”, with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a statement of principle in the name of what he believes to be right and has been well received by the United States. The statement was highly appreciated by the international media. The era of today is not that of war and I told you about it during the call. Today we will have the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path to peace. India and Russia have remained together for several decades, Prime Minister Modi had said. We spoke on the phone several times about Indo-Russian bilateral relations and various issues. We need to find ways to address food, energy security and fertilizer issues, he added.

