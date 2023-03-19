Inauguration of Besakih-Hangover Gilimanuk-Mengwi Toll Road Project



A number of events in Bali are in the spotlight of readers detikBali last week. Starting with President Joko Widodo inaugurating the facilities of the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih.

There is also talk of banning foreign tourists from renting and riding motorbikes in Bali. The plan of the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, has caused the disappointment of motorcycle rental companies on the island of the Gods.

Second, the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road project has been stalled since last month. The heavy equipment used to lay out the toll road terrain was sent out of Bali. Indeed, the laying of the first stone (revolutionary) was completed on September 10, 2022, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Check out the summary of the most popular news from Bali this week, as summarized detikBali.

President Jokowi inaugurates the Pura Agung Besakih facility

President Joko Widodo with the dancers of the Baris Bandana Manggala Yudha dance during the inauguration of the facilities in the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih, Monday (13/3/2023). (Screenshot from Youtube Presidential Secretariat)

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih on Monday (13/3/2023). Jokowi’s presence at the temple located in Besakih Village, Rendang District, Karangasem, Bali was enthusiastically received by local residents.

The inauguration ceremony was opened with the dance of the bandana Manggala Yudha Baris, a mass dance that tells of the tenacity of soldiers in war. Jokowi admitted that he was very happy to be in Bali’s biggest temple.

“With the development of the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih, I hope Hindus who come to pray can feel comfortable,” Jokowi said in his remarks.

Jokowi hopes that the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih will be professionally managed. He asked local residents to help manage the temple area. “I want local people to have the opportunity to contribute to the management of the sacred area of ​​Besakih,” Jokowi said.

The development of the sacred area of ​​Pura Agung Besakih started in August 2021. The budget for the development project reached IDR 770 billion. This revitalization includes the development of a holy place, the development of car parks, the wantilan, up to the construction of an audiovisual room.

“I want to entrust the facilities at Pura Agung Besakih Sacred Area to be properly maintained so that they can benefit the community as a whole in the long term, especially when there are large ceremonies,” said Jokowi.

Ban on motorbike rental to foreign tourists leads to disappointment among motorbike rental companies

Illustration of a motorbike rental company in Bali. Photo: Nyimas Laula/Getty Images

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, was furious at the strange behavior of a number of foreign nationals (foreigners) in Bali. Some foreign tourists are often reckless when driving on the streets of Bali. Koster will ban foreign tourists from renting or driving motorbikes while vacationing in Bali.

“So tourists have to travel, travel with cars of journey. It is no longer permitted to use motorcycles that are not of travel agent“, said Koster during a press conference at the Bali regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Sunday (03/12/2023)

These rules will be listed in the regulations of the Governor (Pergub) concerning the management of tourism in Bali. “Thus, borrowing or renting is no longer allowed. This will be effectively implemented from 2023,” Buleleng Governor added.

The plan to ban motorbike rentals to foreign tourists has caused disappointment among motorbike rental business owners in Bali. One of the motorbike rental companies in Canggu village, Ketut Suparwana, admitted that he objected to the rhetoric about banning the rental of motorbikes to foreign tourists in Bali.

According to Suparwana, the government should focus on controlling tourists who violate traffic (traffic). He called for the bylaw’s implementation plan to be reconsidered as it has the potential to destroy the businesses of local residents (warlok).

“Because there are more Caucasians renting. You can see there are a lot of motorbikes at the house because it’s quiet. We have strictly enforced the rules for renters. We enforce security deposit for there to be a guarantee because we don’t have the authority to hold passports for guarantees,” Suparwana said, Monday (3/13/2023)i.

The same was transmitted by another motorbike rental company, Kadek Doni Permana Putra. The motorbike rental company in Tibubeneng village was surprised because the tourists were breaking the traffic, but it was the motorbike rental entrepreneur who fell victim.

“How come a rental can be closed because there are Caucasians changing DKs (plates) and breaking traffic rules. Why aren’t DK carpenters socialized so they don’t ‘don’t accept fake DKs or awareness so tourists can obey driving,’ complained Doni.

The head of the Bali Tourism Board (Dispar), Tjok Bagus Pemayun, said the Bali government only wants dignified and quality tourism. In addition, Governor’s Regulation 28 of 2020 aims to maintain the safety of tourists.

“Tourism like this has been prepared in advance by the Governor through Regional Regulations of Bali Province Number 5 of 2020 and Pergub Bali Number 28 of 2020 regarding the management of Bali tourism,” Pemayun said on Tuesday. (14/3/2023) .

Hampered by Gilimanuk-Mengwi highway project

The situation on the Gilimanuk-Mengwi Toll Road is calm with worker activity at Sumbermis Banjar, Pekutatan Village, Pekutatan District, Jembrana, Bali on Tuesday (14/3/2023). Photo: I Putu Adi Budiastrawan/ detikBali

The Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road project has been stalled since last month. Indeed, the laying of the first stone (revolutionary) was completed on September 10, 2022, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

One of the chief engineers who declined to be named confirmed that all work on the toll road had been stopped. In fact, the heavy equipment used for the construction of the toll road was sent out of Bali due to payment delays.

“To work on other projects, it is better to send the unit to another project. If it has been paid, the work will certainly continue. Even if the target is 2025, if the payment is in default, it will continue. will definitely be stopped,” he said detikBaliSaturday (03/11/2023).

He hopes that payments can be made soon so that the work on the Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road can proceed as planned. He said the construction of the toll road using heavy equipment involved two contractors.

“We are only following orders from our superiors. If we are ordered to transport them, we will transport them. However, currently, we are still preparing damaged units before they are sent to other areas,” a- he explained.

For your information, the land leveling of the toll road is only limited to the location revolutionary, precisely on the land of Regional Public Company (Perumda) Kerta Bali Saguna (KBS) Banjar Sumbermis, Pekutatan Village, Pekutatan District. Local resident Nengah Nutya (69) revealed that local workers have been made redundant and have returned to work in the garden or seek other jobs.

“It has stopped since last February. All the local workers are unemployed. Now that the rubber fields are gone, people don’t know where to work,” Nutya said.

Moreover, local resident I Ketut Kariasa (52) questioned why the former employee of Perumda Bali living in the hostel immediately left the house. Meanwhile, the project stalled.

“Indeed, IDR 17 million received a cordial fund, but the construction of the toll road is also unclear. Why were residents not given time to find accommodation first. We are difficult people, it is not so easy to find a place to live,” Kariasa said.

For your information, Gilimanuk-Mengwi Toll Road was built to connect Gilimanuk area in Jembrana Regency to Mengwi area in Badung Regency. This expressway is being constructed in three phases, with an investment value of Rs 24.6 trillion.

The first phase of Gilimanuk-Pekutatan toll road construction is 53.6 kilometers long, Phase II Pekutatan-Soka is 24.3 kilometers long, and Phase III Soka-Mengwi is 18.9 kilometers long.

(iws/irb)