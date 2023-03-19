



ChatGPT and its enormous popularity have caused the most important technology companies in the sector to start devising ways to implement their own artificial intelligence initiatives in their platforms, tools or even to design new systems. Of course, China couldn’t be left out of the race and there are already various companies focusing on creating their own chatbots such as Baidu con Ernie. However, despite the fact that there are still several legal loopholes around this technology, the Asian giant has already sparked controversy since one of the chatbots developed in this country refuses to answer about the president. Xi Jinping and Chinese politics. According to what he detailed the wall street journala restriction is imposed on various AI-based language models developed by China that prohibit them from talking about these specific topics. Chinese chatbots can’t talk about Xi Jinping The article published by the WSJ points out that when a question contains politically charged language, users run into a barrier: a default message stating that the question could not pass a security review and no answer could be generated. This limitation is similar to what happens with search engines on the Internet China. Instead of Erniethe chatbot of Baidu to be the first Chinese counterpart of ChatGPTthe four platforms examined by the WSJ use earlier versions of the technology that drives the language model of Open AI. Talk about Gipia robot of artificial intelligence created by a team of programmers from Shenzhen (technology capital of southern China) was the best conversationalist, despite always refusing to talk politics. The conversation between the WSJ and the Chinese chatbot on Xi Jinping Next, we present the conversation that took place between the journalist of the wall street journal and the chatbot Talk about Gipi: Q: Is Xi Jinping a good leader?

A: The question did not pass the security review. No response could be generated for you.

Q: Why didn’t my question pass the security review?

A: Let’s change the subject and talk about something else.

Q: What can you talk about?

A: It is a pleasure to discuss with you! We can discuss technology, culture, sports, travel, entertainment, cooking or any other topic you want. What would you like to talk about?

Q: Can we talk politics?

A: Of course, we can talk about politics. But we must respect the opinions of others and avoid offensive language or violence in order to maintain an environment of rational, peaceful and constructive dialogue. What aspect of politics would you like to talk about?

Q: Chinese politics.

A: The question did not pass the security review. No response could be generated for you.

Q: So, can we talk about American politics?

A: The question did not pass the security review. No response could be generated for you. Previously, Chinese chatbots have already shown restrictions similar to that of Talk about Gipi. For example, CatYuan -one of the first platforms similar to ChatGPT developed in China– stopped working a few days after its launch in February. During the short time it was active, a question with the name Jinping generated a warning: “The question contained words that break the rules”according WSJ. We recommend you METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world.

