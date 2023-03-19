Imran Khan, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin: 3 world leaders threatened with arrest, all you need to know – News





What are the cases and controversies that could send these three influential personalities behind bars?

Three leaders, an incumbent president, a former head of state and a former prime minister, are currently at risk of arrest, and issues surrounding their cases have flooded social media and the media.

Former US President Donald Trump was added to the list on Saturday when he revealed in a blog post that he expected to be arrested on March 21.

In Pakistan, clashes between police and supporters of Imran Khan erupted again on Saturday as the former prime minister traveled to Islamabad to appear in court. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

What are the cases against these three leaders that could land them behind bars? Here are the details:

1.Imran Khan, Pakistan

The former prime minister of the South Asian country who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April has been accused of selling state gifts while in office and hiding assets , charges he denies. It is one of many cases the former cricketer star turned Islamist politician has faced since his ousting.

According to the details of the case, Khan allegedly bought gifts at disposable rates from the state custodian called Toshakhana and then sold them for profit.

2. Donald Trump, USA

Citing illegal leaks from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Trump claimed he would be arrested next week over a case of silent money paid to women who allegedly had sex with the former president.

The Manhattan grand jury heard from witnesses, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who claims he orchestrated payments in 2016 to two women to silence them about sexual encounters they said they had with Trump a decade earlier.

Cohen said that at Trump’s direction, he arranged payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Cohen, the payments were to buy their silence on Trump, who was then at the heart of his first presidential campaign.

Trump denies the encounters happened, says he did nothing wrong and framed the investigation as a witch hunt by a Democratic prosecutor bent on sabotaging the Republicans’ 2024 presidential campaign.

3. Vladimir Putin, Russia

In its first warrant against Ukraine, the ICC called for the arrest of Putin on suspicion of illegal deportation of children and illegal transfer of people from Ukrainian territory to the Russian Federation.

“The crimes were allegedly committed in the territory occupied by Ukraine at least from February 24, 2022. There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes,” he said. declared.

Putin is the third sitting president to be the target of an ICC arrest warrant, after Sudanese Omar Al Bashir and Libyan Muammar Gaddafi.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces committed atrocities during its year-long attack on its neighbor and the Kremlin called the court ruling “null and void” against the Russia.

