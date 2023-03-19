Politics
The Partygate investigation is unlikely to drive the issue to the heart of Boris Johnson’s political career | Political news
Love him or hate him, everyone knows that Boris Johnson likes to be the center of attention.
Next Wednesday afternoon from 2pm, the former Prime Minister will be back in the spotlight in Westminster for a high-stakes appearance, which is bound to be a popcorn moment for onlookers.
Live on TV, Members of the Cross-Party Privileges Committee will question Mr. Johnson until four a.m. to find out whether he deliberately lied when he told the House of Commons he had no knowledge of which parties were breaking the rules at Number 10 during the COVID emergency period.
If MPs conclude he is guilty, they will recommend a sanction that could see him lose his parliamentary seat representing Uxbridge – a calamity that would surely end the political career of a man who would once again be Prime Minister.
Technically, MPs must decide whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of the House by lying to him about parties and failing to correct his remarks afterwards.
It’s a trial by his peers.
First, the seven members of the privileges committee. Then, if a sanction is recommended, the whole House of Commons will say whether it should be applied.
The committee’s work has already caused a stir in Westminster.
Chris Bryant, the senior Labor MP who chaired it, stepped aside, or rather ‘recused’ as the jargon puts it, because of Mr Johnson’s previous outspoken criticism.
MPs were reluctant to let rank Tory Brexiteer Maverick Sir Bernard Jenkin take over, so Harriet Harman, the former deputy leader of the Labor Party, was co-opted to take over as Speaker.
Meanwhile, two Tories on the committee, First MP Andy Carter and Alberto Costa, left minor government posts to keep their places. The other members are Allan Dorans (SNP), Yvonne Fovargue (Labour) and Sir Charles Walker (Conservative). Four Conservatives give them a majority on the seven-member committee.
The taxpayers are pay for Mr Johnson to hire his own lawyers on behalf of the government.
Strong circumstantial evidence against Mr Johnson
David Pannick, an independent member of the House of Lords, has duly produced opinions that the committee’s actions are “highly unsatisfactory” and “fundamentally flawed”.
His main argument was that the main point should not be whether Mr Johnson misled the House, but whether there was “intent to mislead”.
Other Lord Pannick KC clients include Sir Philip Green, Shamima Begum and Manchester City FC.
MPs are legislators regulating their own affairs and they put aside Lord Pannick’s argument.
Nonetheless, Mr Johnson’s intentions in making the statements he has made will be flashpoints during his grilling next week.
There is a strong circumstantial case against Mr Johnson. He has repeatedly denied any knowledge of parties and rule violations during the COVID restriction periods in 2020 and 2021, even though he himself announced many regulations.
He then accepted a fixed fine notice from the Metropolitan Police and paid a fine for attending a party on his birthday.
Like Sue Gray’s partygate report before it, the Privileges Committee’s interim pre-hearing report this month cites “evidence that a culture of alcohol in the workplace in some parts of the n °10 continued after COVID restrictions began,” including “birthday parties and leaving parties for public servants.”
The committee’s report contains photographs that show more alcohol and crowds than the photos published by Ms. Gray.
Learn more:
Boris Johnson has been selected again to stand in Uxbridge in the next general election after suggestions of a safer seat
A senior official has warned that Boris Johnson is a ‘suspicious figure’ during the COVID pandemic
Yet when Mr Johnson was asked about parties in the Commons after the stories broke in the media in the final months of 2021, he repeatedly denied them.
On December 1, 2021, he told the House: “All guidelines were completely followed in issue 10.”
On December 8, he said: “The guidelines were followed and the rules were followed at all times… I have been assured on several occasions since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules had been broken.
The committee wants answers on four points
The committee’s interim report is equivalent to a rap sheet which he will have to face.
The committee wants answers on four points.
Did Mr Johnson mislead, ie lie, when he said ‘no rules were broken’ and had ‘no knowledge of the gatherings’ ?
Was he being honest when he said he had to rely on assurances from officials that no rules had been broken and that he had to wait for Sue Gray’s report to find out if any rule-breaking parties had occurred ?
The committee has collected written testimonies from 23 people involved and has already found “violations of [COVID] advice would have been obvious to Mr Johnson by the time he was at the rallies”.
Lying is a very touchy subject in Westminster. Many members of the public may think that’s what politicians do all the time. But accusations of lying are officially labeled as “unparliamentary language”, and no MP is allowed to directly accuse another.
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
The assumption is that no “Honourable or Very Honourable” member would lie and that if they inadvertently tell a lie, they will correct the official record.
Recently, government ministers have corrected their statements in Hansard more than a hundred times a year.
The ex-PM will play in front of the dwindling group of politicians loyal to Boris
No one knows how difficult the questioning will be on Wednesday or how Mr Johnson will react to it.
His go-to tactic when he’s in a tough spot is to flatter his audience and try to turn it into a performative joke.
As his admiring father Stanley recalled, it worked in the Eton school play: “Boris was playing the title role. It was pretty obvious he hadn’t learned the part, but he played it beautifully, inventing a sequence of almost perfect Shakespearian pentameters on the hoof.”
Mr Johnson’s appearances to more demanding audiences have gone less well.
When asked if he was a habitual liar, he could only boast “I disagree with that conclusion”.
He was forced to resign as Prime Minister last summer shortly after a member of the MPs’ Liaison Committee told him bluntly that “the game is up”.
Sir Max Hastings, who boosted Mr Johnson when he worked for him at the Daily Telegraph now hate him.
He remarked: “Those who know Boris best love him the least.”
Mr Johnson was never ‘a Commons man’ but MPs can only know him well now.
However he is treated by the committee, Mr Johnson will play to the dwindling pool of politicians and party members loyal to Boris and his champions in the Tory media, who are already claiming he was unfairly ousted by a leftist plot. .
Unlike Mr Johnson, who catastrophically tried to use the whip on his MPs to save his friend Owen Patterson from a 30-day suspension for corruption, Rishi Sunak said he would not intervene.
Mr Johnson’s fate may well depend on how Tory MPs jump, in committee and then across the House.
Psephologist Peter Kellner has one piece of advice for Tories keen to bring Boris back: ‘don’t’ – for their own sake.
An investigation is unlikely to drive the issue to the heart of Mr Johnson’s political career
Analyzing an opinion poll conducted by Delta, Mr Kellner points out that Mr Johnson is more unpopular with the public than Mr Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer, and just as hated as the lower-ranking Tory party, meaning that he wouldn’t bring any rebounds with him.
All the same, the chances must be slim that the bogus investigation will finally drive the issue to the heart of Mr Johnson’s political career via the MPs Recall Act, which was introduced by David Cameron.
The committee should first recommend a suspension of more than 10 sitting days as a punishment, and then it should be approved by a majority in the House. Only then should a recall petition take place in his constituency. Then 10% of the electorate in Uxbridge would have to sign him, kick him out and force a by-election.
This sequence is a tall order.
It’s a safe bet that “the greased piglet”, as David Cameron called him, will once again walk past his political cutthroats and continue to draw attention to himself.
|
