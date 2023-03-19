The Observer’s take on how Xi Jinping plans to use his meeting with war crimes suspect Vladimir Putin | Observer Editorial





The welcome and belated indictment of Vladimir Putin for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine confirms his position as a global outlaw. The International Criminal Court (ICC) decision is unlikely to lead to his arrest and trial in the foreseeable future. But it ensures that from now on the Russian president will be a criminal suspect and a wanted man, subject to arrest in all 123 ICC member states and a huge embarrassment to his country. The responsibility of Putin’s command for thousands of heinous war crimes committed in Ukraine has been clear since the beginning of the war he started. He and his acolytes have denied any guilt. Russia does not recognize the ICC. The decision to indict Putin for the unlawful deportation of children, rather than other crimes, reflects the strength of the evidence in these specific cases. But additional charges should and must follow. It is a relief that the ICC prosecutor and judges did not bow to pressure to suspend or delay the charges for fear of jeopardizing a theoretical future peace process. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, argued that Putin should not be humiliated. But Putin has stalled the peace talks and in any event the two issues should not be confused. Dealing a major blow to international justice, the Court has shown that there is no impunity even for the most senior leaders. Like Russia (and the United States), China is not a party to the ICC. But the indictment should leave its chairman, Xi Jinping, in no doubt of his host’s dastardly reputation as he begins a state visit to Moscow this week. A more principled leader might cancel his trip. But Xi, too, has blood on his hands in Xinjiang, where he is accused of having oversee the genocide and crimes against humanity. Either way, Xi’s motives for visiting are mostly selfish. Xi Jinping wants neither Putin’s defeat nor a Russian success. An ongoing struggle that is wearing down the United States best suits its goals This week, the apparent confirmation of an unbounded Sino-Russian friendship will be touted in some quarters as a boost for Putin. Yet it’s clear who is the dominant partner in an increasingly dysfunctional relationship. Xi will offer continuous economic cooperation and diplomatic support and refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. But he is unlikely to provide all the weapons that Putin desperately needs, lest he be drawn directly into the conflict. Beijing seeks to present itself as an honest broker. Yet his position is not credible, as his absurdly one-sided peace plan shows. Xi does not want Putin to be defeated. The resulting instability would not be in China’s interest. Likewise, he does not want a big Russian success that could reverse his growing subordination to Beijing. An ongoing struggle that distracts and exhausts the United States, China’s main challenger, and divides Europe and NATO, best suits Xi’s goals. Xi’s overarching goal is to advance your request lead an alternative, undemocratic and illiberal world order, supplanting the US-dominated status quo and UN-sanctioned rules-based system. The recent flimsy China-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been hailed by Beijing as an example of how its supposedly disinterested approach is paying off. Xi also hopes to woo European leaders, notably in France and Germany, who want an end to the war and a close trade relationship with China. Like Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing in 1972, when he played the China card against the Soviet Union, Xi is using his Russian alliance to weaken and thwart the United States. A smarter and stronger leader than Putin would understand Xi’s game. But Putin is neither smart nor strong and the unspoken message to Russians from the ICC indictment is that his days in power are numbered.

