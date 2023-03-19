Jokowi bans import of used clothes, customs deploy intelligence team to parepare









macassar – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has banned the trade in imported used clothing. The South Sulawesi (Sulbagsel) Regional Customs and Excise Office has also deployed an intelligence team to Parepare town in South Sulawesi (Sulsel), one of the areas where the sale of used clothes imported bearing sack marks (cakar) was commonplace. “Yesterday we dispatched an intelligence team to Parepare to monitor how far action can be taken etc.,” Sulbagsel customs office chief Nugroho Wahyu Widodo told AFP. detikSulsel, Sunday (3/19/2023). Nugroho added that his party always does the monitoring first. He also did not want to speculate on the prosecutions that will be carried out. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Let’s see the state of the field first. Yesterday it started to go down as soon as the president gave the instruction, so we are ready and we are executing it,” he said. According to him, the Sulbagsel Regional Customs and Excise Office must act wisely. The reason is that his party will deal directly with residents who operate the business of imported used clothing. “You just have to be very wise in implementing the application in the field,” Nugroho said. Nugroho added that his party also continues to carry out regular maritime patrols to prevent the smuggling of imported goods, including used clothes. Ships coming from abroad will be inspected. “Indeed, what we do is maritime patrols for goods that are obviously transported from overseas to Indonesia,” he said. Since the beginning of 2023, he admitted that no vessel has been suspected or prosecuted for smuggling goods in the South Sulawesi region. However, his party remains vigilant on points prone to smuggling of goods. “We didn’t find any in South Sulawesi, didn’t find any ships and didn’t have any information about it. But we are constantly doing sea patrols in the Strait of Sulawesi, from below, from Buton in Timor Leste,” he explained. . Previously, President Jokowi said he was furious with the business practices of imported second-hand clothes. Jokowi sees this activity as disruptive to the domestic textile industry. “I ordered them to search for it properly. In one day, two days, many were found. It disturbed the national textile industry. It disturbed the national textile industry greatly,” Jokowi told Istora Senayan, Jakarta. , while quoted from Detik News, Wednesday (3/15). Jokowi then called on the public to stop importing used clothes. Jokowi claimed to have ordered law enforcement officials or related parties to eradicate the practice. “So the import of used clothes, stop. Worrying, very disruptive to our national industry,” he concluded. Watch the video “Imported second-hand clothes boost the textile industry“

