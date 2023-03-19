Boris Johnson has a bombshell defense case to clear Partygate’s name





Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Boris Johnson will submit an explosive defense brief to MPs as he tries to exonerate himself from allegations he misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal. The former prime minister will provide the statement to the Privileges Committee as he fights to salvage his political career. Mr Johnson will appear before the panel on Wednesday for a televised grill, and he is expected to submit his written evidence by then. In an interim report, the privileges committee said the evidence strongly suggests the coronavirus rule breaches in No 10 should have been obvious to Mr Johnson. They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs into assuring the Commons the rules were followed. Mr Johnson’s allies have said he will provide a detailed and compelling account to the committee before his appearance, showing he did not knowingly mislead the House. The Sunday Times said he will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he had relied on their advice when giving his statements to parliament. He will also post messages showing that other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules. And The telegraph reported that his explosive defense brief will contain new evidence that will help his case. His case is that he told Parliament what he believed to be true at the time. There is documentary evidence that will show he was advised to say what he said and said, the newspaper reports. Boris Johnson at a departure rally in the lobby of the press office at 10 Downing Street ” height=”791″ width=”1186″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6948%"/> Boris Johnson at a departure rally in the lobby of the press office at 10 Downing Street (Average AP) The committees’ inquiry is chaired by Labors Harriet Harman, although the seven-person panel has a conservative majority. If the cross-party group of MPs decides Mr Johnson is misleading Parliament, they could recommend a suspension, but the final decision would rest with the full House of Commons. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week said he would not seek to influence MPs on the committee and indicated he would give Tory MPs a free vote on any sanctions that might be recommended. Asked if he was concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election in Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, Mr Sunak added: That is the business of the Parliament, House. It is not normal for the government to get involved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-partygate-defence-dossier-b2303654.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related