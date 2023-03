the plantar ambitions of Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping is sworn in at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, March 10, 2023. XIE HUANCHI / AP It is a triumphant and worried Xi Jinping who will visit Moscow from March 20 to 22. Triumphant because the number one Chinese will get there with a major success: the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, thanks to the mediation of Beijing. Further proof, according to China, that the world is better off when the Global South (the Global South, as opposed to Western countries) is taking matters into its own hands. Also read the column: Article reserved our subscribers China has inserted itself into the Middle Eastern game, taking advantage of the relative withdrawal of the United States Then, because by choosing, as in 2013, Russia to make his first trip after being reappointed to the presidency of the People’s Republic of China, Xi recalls that Sino-Russian relations are the most important bilateral relations in the worldas he said ten years ago in Moscow. Another way of signifying the desired marginalization of the West. Triumphant finally and above all because since his reappointment to the Chinese presidency on March 10, he has multiplied seemingly technical initiatives but which, overall, are transforming a good part of the institutions of his country, relieving the State of part of its prerogatives for the benefit of the Communist Party. Chinese (CCP). Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Xi Jinping confirms his hegmony in China The reappointment of Xi Jinping, as General Secretary of the CCP, as head of state was beyond doubt. Yet it was not self-evident. Authorized by a reform of the Constitution adopted in March 2018, this third term shattered all the rules of succession and plunged the country into the unknown. Since his unanimous re-election by the 2,952 delegates to the National People’s Assembly, Xi Jinping has concentrated all power. First, by giving less importance to the ministers in charge of economic affairs. Two men, Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport, and YiGang, the governor of the central bank, much appreciated by the markets, keep their posts but are no longer part of the central committee of the CCP and therefore see their influence reduced. Exactly like Liu Kun, Minister of Finance, who no longer sits on the dreaded Central Commission for Party Disciplinary Inspection. On the other hand, He Lifeng, hitherto in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission, was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister, although he is already 68 (theoretical age limit for Chinese leaders). With his successor, Zheng Shanjie, it is he who will have the upper hand on the economy. These two men worked with Xi Jinping Xiamen (Fujian province) from the end of the 1980s. They are faithful from the start. You have 64.75% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

