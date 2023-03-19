Pakistan to consult with legal team to declare Imran Khan’s party outfit banned





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said the government planned to consult experts on initiating a process to declare Imran Khan’s TehreekeInsaf party a proscribed outfit after police claimed to have seized the Interior Minister Sanuallah, at a press conference on Saturday, that the government would consult with its legal services team to assess whether a process could be launched to declare Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party a proscribed group, the newspaper reported. dawn.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said the government planned to consult experts on initiating a process to declare the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party a banned outfit after police claimed seizing weapons and petrol bombs from the former residence of the prime ministers in Lahore.

Leaders of the ruling alliance have slammed Khan who traveled from Lahore to Islamabad on Saturday to mark his attendance at a district court here amid chaos and mayhem as his supporters clashed with police.

While Khan was in Islamabad, more than 10,000 armed Punjabi police launched a major operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his supporters and claimed to have seized weapons and Molotov cocktails.

Interior Minister Sanuallah told a press conference on Saturday that the government would consult with his legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf group an outlaw, the Dawn newspaper reported. .

Terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, etc. were recovered from Imran Khan’s residence, which is sufficient evidence to bring charges against the PTI for being a militant organization, Sanaullah said.

Regarding the government’s plan to initiate the process of banning the Khans party, the Minister said: This is mainly a judicial process to declare any party banned. However, we will consult with our legal team on the matter. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seemed to agree with the assertion of his niece, PMN-L Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, that the Khans party is a militant organization.

If anyone had any doubts, the antics of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Niazis in recent days have laid bare his fascist and militant leanings, he said in a tweet.

Maryam said Khan was afraid of going to jail.

I wonder if he calls himself a politician. Politicians are not afraid to go to jail and to be held accountable. Only thieves and terrorists do that. The fear of arrest shows that the charges against him (Imran) are real, she said and taunted the court by pointing out Khan’s presence in the Toshakhana case without his appearance before him.

He is a coward because he left the court without marking his presence.

Many members of the PML-N cabinet held pressers to justify police action against Khan and rebuked his party’s hooliganism at the Islamabad court complex, according to the newspaper.

Justice Minister Azam Nazir Tarar told reporters that in his 30-year professional career as a lawyer, he had never seen a court ask for a signature (from a suspect) in a vehicle to mark his presence, as in the case of Imran Khan.

Don’t make fun of your justice system, Tarar said.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also attacked the judiciary for granting Khan bail.

Terrorists who have attacked the police, the judiciary and the state have been granted fixed bail. It sends a message that he (Khan) is above the Constitution and the law, she said.

Aurangzeb said Khan’s supporters did not just throw Molotov cocktails at police and rangers, but also did so on court orders. All state institutions are responsible for maintaining government authority, she said.

Today, once again, the law and the sanctity of the courts have been flouted. He tries to influence the court by bringing people there. The court must take this into account or other political parties will follow suit, said Climate Change Minister and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Sherry Rehman.

Khan arrived at the Islamabad Judicial Complex from Lahore on Tuesday to appear before District and Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court to witness proceedings relating to a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly concealed details of gifts in his asset declarations.

Khan returned to Lahore after waiting hours at the entrance to the courthouse as police were unable to clear the path occupied by his supporters.

Finally, the judge agreed to let the former prime minister mark his presence on a document from his vehicle because the hearing in the Toshakhana case was adjourned until March 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/pak-govt-to-consult-legal-teampakistan-to-consult-legal-team-on-declaring-imran-khans-party-proscribed-outfit-for-declaring-imran-khans-party-proscribed-outfit-interior-minister-sanaullah-16206761.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related