Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday

Former US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on Saturday, told supporters that, based on what he called leaks from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Saturday, he expects be arrested on Tuesday.

Trump, in the message on his Truth Social platform, called on his supporters to PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!

There is no confirmation from authorities of any criminal charges against Trump. Media reports over the past few days have indicated that New York law enforcement has been discussing security arrangements for Trump’s surrender, should he be indicted.

If Trump is indicted, it will be a new norm broken by the man who has infamously proclaimed his intent to disrupt the entire political universe, said Bradley Moss, a Washington lawyer who specializes in national security litigation.

If Trump were to be criminally charged, it would be the first time in American history that a former president had been arrested.

That a former US president could be indicted within hours or days is absolutely unprecedented if that happens, said political science professor David B. Cohen, who researches presidential history. at the University of Akron. There is a long history in the country of very powerful people avoiding any form of accountability for their actions and this may be a situation that disproves many non-believers who think there are two different systems of justice.

Both Moss and Cohen noted that Richard Nixon, who resigned as president in 1974 due to the Watergate scandal and was later pardoned by his successor Gerald Ford, is the only former US president to face the potential level of legal danger that Trump faces.

Unlike Nixon, who faded into obscurity after his ignominious departure from the White House, Trump is running for president again after losing re-election to Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 race. president ever made a non-consecutive comeback, Grover Cleveland, in 1892.

Cleveland, however, did not first leave office in 1889 mired in controversy, as Trump did in 2020.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, Cohen noted at the University of Akron. If he’s not in jail and he continues to stay in the race, I think he’s absolutely going to be the Republican Party’s nominee.

Others see a Trump indictment throwing the presidential race into disarray.

No one knows what impact this will actually have on the 2024 campaign. Everyone is wildly speculating because we’ve never had a prior situation to compare to, Moss told VOA. We are in uncharted territory.

Trump is expected to be challenged for the party nomination by several prominent Republicans, including possibly his former running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump’s former US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has already joined the race.

Trump’s call for protests if he is arrested next week echoes inflammatory rhetoric he posted online ahead of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, when rioters stormed into the building and temporarily halted Electoral College vote tabulation certifying Bidens’ election.

Trump has been under criminal investigation for decades, mostly in connection with his New York real estate business, and his tenure as president has led to other investigations, but he has never been criminally charged. This latest case, which could see him taken into police custody, where he would be fingerprinted, photographed for a photo ID and arrested, involves silent payments of money that his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to an adult film entertainer who allegedly had an affair with Trump.

Cohen was reimbursed $310,000, Trump acknowledged, but the former president maintained the financial transaction was legal under a nondisclosure agreement.

Cohen, five years ago, pleaded guilty in federal court to making an illegal payment to former actress Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) for the primary purpose of influencing the presidential election of 2016 and said he did so under Trump’s direction. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for this and other crimes.

A surrender by Trump to the Manhattan district attorney’s office would likely draw protesters and the potential for physical clashes between supporters and critics of the former president.

US Secret Service agents handling Trump’s security details at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida have been in contact with the Secret Service’s New York office to discuss how to bring the former president into the district attorneys’ office, according to federal law enforcement sources, as reported by CNN and NBC.

