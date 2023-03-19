Albanese and his ministers generally preferred to avoid explicitly citing the Chinese threat as justification for the Australians’ need to acquire nuclear submarines and ally even more closely with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Instead, they promote the more vague benefits of AUKUS to ensure the continued peace, stability, and prosperity of the regions as part of the rules-based global (aka American) order.

But the implicit corollary has always been how China’s behavior has changed, especially the massive increase in its military forces and territorial claims over the past decade.

The Albanian government is now arguing more directly with Defense Minister Richard Marles, stressing the importance of the South China Sea to Australia’s trade routes with some of its main export markets.

China is seeking to shape the world around it in ways we haven’t seen before the past decade, Marles told the ABC. Insiders Sunday program. I don’t say that with judgment. I think China is a great power doing what great powers do, but in the South China Sea we have seen the creation of artificial islands.

Rules-based policing as we understand it, freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, is very much in Australia’s interests. And we have to make sure that we have a capability that can sustain that interest.

There is still no evidence that the big AUKUS announcement last week has derailed the recent modest improvement in diplomatic and trade relations between China and Australia. But China denounces AUKUS as part of US containment strategy and Cold War mentality, condemning Australia’s involvement.

The joint press conference scheduled for Putin and Xi will be mandatory for any indication of Xi’s plans for more concrete retaliation.

Western criticism of Putin’s inexcusable aggression and ever-escalating brutality in Ukraine already contrasts with Xi’s willingness to continue supporting the Russian leader while blaming NATO for provoking his actions.

XI’s first state visit since the invasion is another deliberate display of China’s determination to challenge the legitimacy of the West’s uncompromising opposition to Putin.

The timing also coincides with the International Criminal Court’s issuance last Friday of an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the forcible deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia over the past year. It’s a largely symbolic gesture, but another example of Putin’s diplomatic isolation.

Thus, the assertion that Xi and Putin will use the visit to exchange views in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena will only add to Western concern that China preparing to offer Putin further assistance.

US officials have warned that China is considering supplying arms to Russia a dramatic escalation increased trade relations with Beijing helping Russia counter the impact of mounting Western sanctions and reduced sales of oil and gas to Europe.

But Xi Jinping could also use the visit to try to promote China’s role as an independent mediator offering a negotiated end to what Chinese media still calls the Ukraine crisis rather than war or invasion.

China is touting its status as neutral after its recent brokerage of a deal restoring diplomatic ties between previously bitter rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Beijing last month announced a 12-point peace plan for a political settlement in Ukraine. This again avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and largely repeated previous talking points about the need for dialogue as well as respect for sovereignty.

But there are suggestions that Xi will also hold a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in support of Russia’s claimed status as a neutral party. Ukraine had repeatedly requested talks with Xi in an attempt to persuade Beijing to pressure its ally.

According to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the United States also encouraged Xi to talk to President Zelensky in order to discourage China from supplying weapons to Russia.

That would potentially bring more balance and perspective to how the PRC approaches this, Sullivan said last week. And we hope that will continue to deter them from choosing to provide lethal assistance to Russia.

So far, Australia has been more focused on challenging China’s massive increase in maritime forces. Marles points out, for example, that China will grow from six nuclear-powered submarines and 57 surface ships in 2000 to 21 submarines and 200 surface ships by the end of this decade.

But the Albanian government understands that any prospect of China also supplying air or ground weapons to Russia would make it even harder for Paul Keating to defend Beijing in his attack on his Labor successors for their commitment to AUKUS.