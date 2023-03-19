Politics
“Bold decisions are needed to move the country forward,” says PM Modi
On Saturday March 18, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi address India Today Conclave 2023. In his speech, he asserted that if the country is to move forward, it must always show dynamism and bold decision-making capability. The Prime Minister also gave a brief overview of the milestones achieved in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023 and expressed his views on Indian democracy.
Speaking to the @IndiaToday Conclave. Look !
https://t.co/agwuMUkQaf
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2023
At the start of the session, Arun Purie welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said in his short speech, “Sir, I want to tell you one thing if you don’t mind. The media is so disturbed by your government. This is because no information is leaking from your government as was the case in previous governments. Nobody knows who your presidential candidate will be, forget the cabinet reshuffle or who will become the premier of the state. Forgive me, but I also thought about what your response to that would be. I think you would say, ‘Arun Bhai, why should I run your business?’ »
Referring to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his speech with a response to this saying, “Today I will run your business”, drawing laughter from the audience.
Perfect answer by PM Modi, wait for it. pic.twitter.com/v99ZpjMLqO
Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) March 18, 2023
As the theme of the Conclave was The India Moment, the Prime Minister focused his speech on why the current era is important for India. He recalled his speech from the red fort on August 15, 2021 in which he said “Now is the right time for India to perform”.
Prime Minister Modi said: “Today the whole world is filled with a belief about India. Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Today, India is the largest consumer of smartphone data in the world. Today, India is number one in the global adoption rate of fintech. Today, India is the world’s second largest manufacturer of mobile phones. Today, India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world.
The lead up to India in this decade of the 21st century is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/5tnCiElhlX
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
After that, he presented a list of India’s achievements in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023. He said, “In these 75 days, the country’s historic green budget was passed. During these 75 days, Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka was inaugurated. In just 75 days, the next phase of the metro has started in Mumbai. During these 75 days, the longest river cruise in the world took place in the country. Bangalore Mysore highway started. A section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway has been launched. Vande Bharat trains have started running from Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was inaugurated. India has named 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Param Vir Chakra winners.
A 75-day snapshot of 2023… pic.twitter.com/1WDbIgCkRS
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
He added: “In these 75 days, India launched E20 fuel by blending 20% ethanol in gasoline. During these 75 days, the largest modern helicopter factory in Asia was inaugurated in Tumakuru. Air India has placed the largest aircraft order in the world. During these 75 days, India passed the milestone of 10 crores of teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevani. In those 75 days, India passed the milestone of providing 80 million new piped water connections. Within these 75 days, the 100% electrification works of the UP-Uttarakhand railway network have been completed. we will run out of time to enlist all the achievements. It is a reflection of India’s moment.
A reflection of the India Moment… pic.twitter.com/o0CQKdvKfa
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of soft power and explained how India’s soft power in the world is increasing. He said, “Today, yoga has become popular all over the world. Today there is enthusiasm for Ayurveda, there is enthusiasm for the food of India. Today, Indian movies and Indian music are driving people crazy with new energy. Our millets – Sri Anna also reach the whole world.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
Explaining the secrets of this success, Prime Minister Modi credited the people of India and the collective efforts of over 130 million compatriots. He also stressed the importance of a positive attitude, drive and the ability to make bold decisions. He said, “If the country is to move forward, it must always have momentum, bold decision-making power. If the country is to move forward, it must have the capacity to accept novelty, it must have an mindset. If the country is to move forward, it must have confidence in the abilities of its compatriots and in their talent. And above all, the resolutions and dreams of the country must be blessed by the people of the country, the participation of the public must be present in the achievement of the objectives”.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
The Prime Minister recently visited India’s northeast for the 50th time. Detailing the union government’s approach to reviewing border villages and northeastern states, he said, “We have put a human touch on governance. It is only because of this that such a large impact is visible. Now it’s like a Vibrant Village plan. For decades, our border villages were considered the last villages. We gave them the confidence to be the first village in the country, giving priority to its development. People in the North East also used to feel the distance between their feelings and the Delhi Union government earlier. Here too, we have linked governance to the human touch. Now, central government ministers regularly visit the North East. I also marked half a century of going to the Northeast.
We have given governance a human touch, says PM @Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/uSMGS7REG0
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
Targeting previous governments, the Prime Minister said previous headlines spoke only of mega scams. He said that the previous media earned a lot of TRPs by reporting on scams, and now they have the opportunity to earn TRPs by reporting on anti-corruption actions. “Don’t be pressured by anyone, don’t waste this opportunity in the name of balancing,” he added.
The Prime Minister did not forget to underline the power of Indian democracy. His remarks on Indian democracy are seen as an appropriate response to Rahul Gandhi who raised questions about Indian democracy in his speech in London.
India has shown that democracy can keep its promises. pic.twitter.com/l39KeEDpfz
PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023
Prime Minister Modi said: “The strength of our democracy, the power of our institutions are the reason for what India is achieving today. The world is witnessing today that a democratically elected government in India is making decisive decisions.
The two-day India Today Conclave 2023 concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2023/03/bold-decisions-needed-to-take-the-country-ahead-says-pm-modi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”
- The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West
- Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters
- Kishida reflects on Modi’s invitation to Hiroshima Group of Seven summit
- Jokowi bans second-hand clothing trade and traders: eat us from here
- US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis
- How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal