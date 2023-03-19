“Bold decisions are needed to move the country forward,” says PM Modi

On Saturday March 18, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi address India Today Conclave 2023. In his speech, he asserted that if the country is to move forward, it must always show dynamism and bold decision-making capability. The Prime Minister also gave a brief overview of the milestones achieved in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023 and expressed his views on Indian democracy.

At the start of the session, Arun Purie welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said in his short speech, “Sir, I want to tell you one thing if you don’t mind. The media is so disturbed by your government. This is because no information is leaking from your government as was the case in previous governments. Nobody knows who your presidential candidate will be, forget the cabinet reshuffle or who will become the premier of the state. Forgive me, but I also thought about what your response to that would be. I think you would say, ‘Arun Bhai, why should I run your business?’ »

Referring to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his speech with a response to this saying, “Today I will run your business”, drawing laughter from the audience.

Perfect answer by PM Modi, wait for it. pic.twitter.com/v99ZpjMLqO Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) March 18, 2023

As the theme of the Conclave was The India Moment, the Prime Minister focused his speech on why the current era is important for India. He recalled his speech from the red fort on August 15, 2021 in which he said “Now is the right time for India to perform”.

Prime Minister Modi said: “Today the whole world is filled with a belief about India. Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Today, India is the largest consumer of smartphone data in the world. Today, India is number one in the global adoption rate of fintech. Today, India is the world’s second largest manufacturer of mobile phones. Today, India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world.

The lead up to India in this decade of the 21st century is unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/5tnCiElhlX PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023

After that, he presented a list of India’s achievements in the first 75 days of the calendar year 2023. He said, “In these 75 days, the country’s historic green budget was passed. During these 75 days, Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka was inaugurated. In just 75 days, the next phase of the metro has started in Mumbai. During these 75 days, the longest river cruise in the world took place in the country. Bangalore Mysore highway started. A section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway has been launched. Vande Bharat trains have started running from Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. The permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was inaugurated. India has named 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Param Vir Chakra winners.

A 75-day snapshot of 2023… pic.twitter.com/1WDbIgCkRS PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023

He added: “In these 75 days, India launched E20 fuel by blending 20% ​​ethanol in gasoline. During these 75 days, the largest modern helicopter factory in Asia was inaugurated in Tumakuru. Air India has placed the largest aircraft order in the world. During these 75 days, India passed the milestone of 10 crores of teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevani. In those 75 days, India passed the milestone of providing 80 million new piped water connections. Within these 75 days, the 100% electrification works of the UP-Uttarakhand railway network have been completed. we will run out of time to enlist all the achievements. It is a reflection of India’s moment.

A reflection of the India Moment… pic.twitter.com/o0CQKdvKfa PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of soft power and explained how India’s soft power in the world is increasing. He said, “Today, yoga has become popular all over the world. Today there is enthusiasm for Ayurveda, there is enthusiasm for the food of India. Today, Indian movies and Indian music are driving people crazy with new energy. Our millets – Sri Anna also reach the whole world.

Explaining the secrets of this success, Prime Minister Modi credited the people of India and the collective efforts of over 130 million compatriots. He also stressed the importance of a positive attitude, drive and the ability to make bold decisions. He said, “If the country is to move forward, it must always have momentum, bold decision-making power. If the country is to move forward, it must have the capacity to accept novelty, it must have an mindset. If the country is to move forward, it must have confidence in the abilities of its compatriots and in their talent. And above all, the resolutions and dreams of the country must be blessed by the people of the country, the participation of the public must be present in the achievement of the objectives”.

The Prime Minister recently visited India’s northeast for the 50th time. Detailing the union government’s approach to reviewing border villages and northeastern states, he said, “We have put a human touch on governance. It is only because of this that such a large impact is visible. Now it’s like a Vibrant Village plan. For decades, our border villages were considered the last villages. We gave them the confidence to be the first village in the country, giving priority to its development. People in the North East also used to feel the distance between their feelings and the Delhi Union government earlier. Here too, we have linked governance to the human touch. Now, central government ministers regularly visit the North East. I also marked half a century of going to the Northeast.

We have given governance a human touch, says PM @Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/uSMGS7REG0 PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023

Targeting previous governments, the Prime Minister said previous headlines spoke only of mega scams. He said that the previous media earned a lot of TRPs by reporting on scams, and now they have the opportunity to earn TRPs by reporting on anti-corruption actions. “Don’t be pressured by anyone, don’t waste this opportunity in the name of balancing,” he added.

The Prime Minister did not forget to underline the power of Indian democracy. His remarks on Indian democracy are seen as an appropriate response to Rahul Gandhi who raised questions about Indian democracy in his speech in London.

India has shown that democracy can keep its promises. pic.twitter.com/l39KeEDpfz PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2023

Prime Minister Modi said: “The strength of our democracy, the power of our institutions are the reason for what India is achieving today. The world is witnessing today that a democratically elected government in India is making decisive decisions.

The two-day India Today Conclave 2023 concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.