3,600 Joint Staff Ensure President Jokowi’s Working Visit to Jayapura





No less than 3,600 joint TNI-Polri staff members are ready to ensure the working visit of President Joko Widodo to three districts of Tanah in Papua (Photo: Doc) Jakarta (Lampost.co) – As many as 3,600 joint TNI-Polri staff are on high alert to ensure President Joko Widodo’s working visit to three districts in Papua Country. Korem 172/PWY Commander Brigadier General JO Sembiring in Jayapura said on Sunday that thousands of TNI-Polri personnel would be deployed to stand guard during President Jokowi’s kunkering, which is due to begin on Monday 21 March 2023. The president is due to visit the city and regency of Jayapura as well as the regency of Keerom in the province of Papua. During his stay in Papua, President Jokowi is to inaugurate the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) located in the Kotaraja district of Jayapura. Asked about the security situation, Danrem 172/PWY said that the security situation, especially in the areas visited, was relatively favorable. “We enthusiastically welcome the presence of the President, moreover the PYCH building which will be inaugurated is a place where the Papuan youth work their own word”, declared Sembiring. PYCH which will be inaugurated by President Jokowi will be built on a land of 15 thousand square meters equipped with the main building, dormitories, landscaping, sports fields, utility buildings, parking lot, guard post. The designs used are the traditional houses of the people of the city of Jayapura and Wamena, namely the Honai roof and the Kariwari roof. The PYCH building was built with traditional nuances and has facilities to support the interests, talents and creativity of young people in the country of Papua. EDITOR Sri Augustine

