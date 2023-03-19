China as peacemaker in the Ukrainian war? The United States and Europe are skeptical.

WASHINGTON As Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepares to meet President Vladimir V. Putin in Moscow this week, Chinese officials have framed his trip as a mission for peace, one in which he will seek to play a constructive role in promoting talks between Russia and Ukraine, as a government spokesman in Beijing said.

But U.S. and European officials are watching something quite different: whether Mr. Xi will add fuel to the full-scale war that Mr. Putin started more than a year ago.

US officials say China is still considering giving weapons, mainly artillery shells, to Russia for use in Ukraine. And even a call from Mr. Xi for a ceasefire would amount to an effort to strengthen Mr. Putin’s position on the battlefield, they say, by letting Russia control more territory than at the start of the invasion.

A ceasefire now would effectively ratify the Russian conquest, White House spokesman John Kirby said Friday. It would in effect recognize Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer territory from its neighbors by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory.