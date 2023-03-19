Politics
China as peacemaker in the Ukrainian war? The United States and Europe are skeptical.
WASHINGTON As Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepares to meet President Vladimir V. Putin in Moscow this week, Chinese officials have framed his trip as a mission for peace, one in which he will seek to play a constructive role in promoting talks between Russia and Ukraine, as a government spokesman in Beijing said.
But U.S. and European officials are watching something quite different: whether Mr. Xi will add fuel to the full-scale war that Mr. Putin started more than a year ago.
US officials say China is still considering giving weapons, mainly artillery shells, to Russia for use in Ukraine. And even a call from Mr. Xi for a ceasefire would amount to an effort to strengthen Mr. Putin’s position on the battlefield, they say, by letting Russia control more territory than at the start of the invasion.
A ceasefire now would effectively ratify the Russian conquest, White House spokesman John Kirby said Friday. It would in effect recognize Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer territory from its neighbors by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory.
It would be a classic piece of China’s playbook, he added, for Chinese officials to walk out of the meeting saying they are the ones calling for an end to the fighting and no one else is. .
This skepticism of one of Mr. Xi’s stated goals permeates thinking in Washington and some European capitals. US intelligence agencies concluded that relations between China and Russia deepened during the war, even as Russia isolated itself from many other countries.
The two countries continue to conduct joint military exercises and Beijing has joined Moscow in regularly denouncing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. China remains one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, which helped Moscow finance its invasion.
Chinese officials at no time condemned the invasion. Instead, they have said ambiguous that all nations must respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They worked with Russian diplomats to block international statements condemning the war, including at Group of 20 rallies in India in February and March.
While some Chinese officials view Mr. Putin’s war as destabilizing, they recognize a higher foreign policy priority: the need to strengthen Russia so that the two nations can present a united front against their perceived adversary, the United States. .
Mr. Xi made his views clear when he said earlier this month at an annual policy meeting in Beijing, that the Western countries led by the United States have implemented a complete containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented serious challenges to the development of our country.
But China remains firmly entrenched in the global economy, and Mr. Xi and his aides want to avoid being viewed as malevolent actors on the global stage, especially in the eyes of Europe, a major trading partner. Some analysts say Mr Xi has adopted the guise of a peacemaker, saying he is on a mission to end the war to cover efforts to strengthen his partnership with Mr Putin, which the International Criminal Court has officially declared. charged Friday with war crimes in an arrest warrant.
Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin have a strong personal affinity and have met 39 times since Mr. Xi became China’s leader in 2012.
China’s release last month of a 12-point statement of general principles on the war was an attempt to create a smokescreen of neutrality when planning for Xi’s trip, some analysts say.
I think China is trying to muddy the waters, to say they weren’t there to support Russia, were there to support peace, said Yun Sun, a China foreign policy expert at the Stimson Center in Washington.
There is an intrinsic need for China to maintain or protect the health of its relationship with Russia, she said, adding that a senior Chinese official had told her that geopolitics and US intransigence were driving the Beijing’s approach to the relationship, not the love of Russia.
Ms Sun said recent Chinese mediation of an initial diplomatic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran had bolstered notions of China as a peacemaker. But this situation was entirely different from the war in Ukraine, the two Middle Eastern countries had already been in talks for years to try to revive formal diplomacy, and China entered the scene as the two sides had reached a OK. China is not a close partner of either country and has a very specific economic interest in preventing the two from escalating hostilities, it buys large amounts of oil from both.
When Mr. Putin visited Mr. Xi in Beijing just before the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, their governments proclaimed boundless partnership in a 5,000-word statement. The two men met again last September at a security conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Mr. Xi has not spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, since the start of the war, let alone asked for his views on the peace talks.
Mr Zelensky said he would only begin peace talks if Mr Putin withdrew his troops from Ukrainian territory. This includes the Crimean peninsula, which the Russian army seized in 2014, and the Donbass region, where the same year Russian troops fueled a pro-Russian separatist insurgency.
Mr. Zelensky said he would welcome the opportunity to speak with Mr. Xi, and some Ukrainian officials hope that China will eventually exert its influence on Russia to get Mr. Putin to withdraw his troops . But China has not indicated that it would make such a move.
On Thursday, Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, spoke by phone with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, and stressed that the warring parties should resume peace talks and return to the way to a political settlement, according to a Chinese summary of the conversation.
In an interview with the BBC ahead of the announcement of Xi’s visit, Kuleba said he believed China was neither ready to arm Russia nor to bring about peace. The visit to Moscow is in itself a message, but I don’t think it will have immediate consequences, he said.
Washington analysts agree. I don’t think China can serve as a fulcrum on which any peace process in Ukraine could evolve, said Ryan Hass, a former US diplomat in China and White House official who is a scholar at the Brookings Institution.
Mr. Hass added that China would play a role as part of a signatory or guarantee group for any eventual peace agreement and would be essential to the reconstruction of Ukraine. I think Zelensky understands that, which is why he’s been willing to be so patient with China and with Xi personally, he said.
European officials have had varying attitudes toward China, and some prioritize preserving trade ties with Beijing. But China’s alignment with Russia throughout the war has sparked growing mistrust and hostility in many corners of Europe. Some officials on Friday reacted with suspicion to news of Xi’s trip to Moscow, seeing it as another sign of China’s friendship, if not alliance, with Russia, as well as a Chinese effort to present himself as a mediator in the war.
Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, stressed the need for peace talks at the Munich security conference late last month before a stopover in Moscow. He used language that appeared to be aimed at alienating European nations from the United States.
We must reflect calmly, especially our European friends, on the efforts to be made to stop the war; what framework to establish a lasting peace in Europe; what role should Europe play to demonstrate its strategic autonomy, he said.
He suggested that Washington wanted the war to continue to further weaken Russia. Some forces might not want to see the peace talks materialize, he said. They don’t care about the life and death of Ukrainians or the damage done to Europe. They might have broader strategic goals than Ukraine itself. This war must not continue.
But China’s 12-point statement has not gone down well in Europe. And many European officials, like their Ukrainian and American counterparts, are convinced that the first talks on a peace settlement will come at the expense of Ukrainian sovereignty.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China’s position was anything but neutral.
It’s not a peace plan, but principles they share, she said of China’s statement. You have to see them in a specific context. And it is in this context that China took sides, for example by signing an unlimited friendship just before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
China’s regular denunciations of NATO make European officials cringe. In its position paper, China said a region’s security should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs, a statement that supports Mr Putin’s claim that he had to invade the Ukraine due to threats including NATO expansion.
The Chinese position is based on a misplaced focus on the so-called legitimate security interests and concerns of the parties, which implies a justification for Russia’s illegal invasion and blurs the roles of aggressor and enemy. assaulted, said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union.
Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, put it more simply: China does not have much credibility, in particular because it was not able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine. .
Edward Wong reported from Washington, and Steven Erlanger from Brussels. Julian E. Barnes contributed reporting from Washington.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/19/us/politics/russia-china-putin-xi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Day 3 of the men’s tournament
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”
- The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West
- Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters
- Kishida reflects on Modi’s invitation to Hiroshima Group of Seven summit
- Jokowi bans second-hand clothing trade and traders: eat us from here
- US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis