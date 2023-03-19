3 banks in the United States collapsed in one week, Jokowi was anxious: horrified!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was concerned to learn that a number of United States (US) banks had gone bankrupt last week. This includes Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). “We know that it was only a day or two and three days ago that unexpected things came up, there was a bankruptcy in the United States, Silicon Valley Bank,” Jokowi said at the opening of Business Matching. of Domestic Products in Jakarta last Wednesday, cited Sunday. (19/3/2023). “Everyone was horrified as soon as a bank that failed reappeared two days later, the next bank that failed was Signature Bank and SilvergateBank,” he explained. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi said all countries are paying attention to the failure of the three banks. According to him, these countries expect the effect of the problem will be in what direction. Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu

A Silicon Valley Bank sign is displayed in San Francisco, Monday, March 13, 2023. Depositors withdrew savings and investors sold off bank stocks on Monday as the federal government rushed to reassure Americans of the security of the banking system after two bank failures fueled fears that more financial institutions could fall. Regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Photo: AP/Jeff ChiuA Silicon Valley Bank sign is displayed in San Francisco, Monday, March 13, 2023. Depositors withdrew savings and investors sold off bank stocks on Monday as the federal government rushed to reassure Americans of the security of the banking system after two bank failures fueled fears that more financial institutions could fall. Regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) “All countries are now waiting for the domino effect to go away,” he said. SVB was declared bankrupt after failing to receive capital injections and withdrawing funds from customers and investors. This bank is known for financing many digital startups. SVB’s bankruptcy came just 48 hours after the fundraising plan of US$2.25 billion or Rs 34.75 trillion. The funds are intended to increase capital. Meanwhile, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank are the leading banks in the crypto industry in the United States. The signature was seized Sunday night by banking regulators and Silvergate said it was halting operations and liquidating its bank. Both banks collapsed after the stablecoin market was volatile for some time. Starting with the TerraUSD crash in May, regulators have had their eye on the stablecoin for the past few weeks. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Silicon Valley bank collapse biggest failure since 2008 (npb/wur)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20230319105620-17-422913/3-bank-di-as-kolaps-dalam-sepekan-jokowi-deg-degan-ngeri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related