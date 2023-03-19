Tory MPs are likely to get a free vote on Boris Johnson’s Partygate punishment, says minister





Tory MPs are likely to have a free vote on any punishment given to Boris Johnson if he is found to have misled Parliament, a Cabinet minister has confirmed. The former prime minister will defend himself against allegations brought against him by the privileges commission on Wednesday. According to MPs, there is evidence that Johnson repeatedly misled the Commons about whether lockdown rules were broken on his watch. If found guilty, the committee can recommend that Johnson be suspended or expelled from parliament. For any penalty to be imposed, a vote would take place in the Commons. Speaking to Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show, Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said he expected Johnson to mount a strong defence. But indicated the government would not order Tory MPs to vote if it came to the question. When asked if there would be a free vote, Dowden said that was standard practice for House business. I’m not sure any final decisions have been made, but that would be the precedent we would expect to follow, he said. Johnson is expected to submit a written record of evidence to the privileges committee as he tries to clear his name. In an interim report earlier this month, the committee said the evidence strongly suggests the coronavirus rule violations in No 10 should have been obvious to Johnson. They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs into assuring the Commons the rules were followed. The Sunday Times has reported that Johnson will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when giving his statements to parliament. He will also post messages showing that other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules. The committees’ inquiry is chaired by Labors Harriet Harman, although the seven-person panel has a conservative majority.

