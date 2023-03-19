Black Sea Grains Deal Extended in Last-Minute Negotiations | world news

MOSCOW Russia and Ukraine have agreed to renew the crucial Black Sea grains deal that was due to expire in hours, officials from all sides said on Saturday after last-minute talks, but it there has been no confirmation as to how long his extension will last.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first to confirm the deal would continue beyond Sunday.
“Following our discussions with both parties, we secured the extension of the agreement which was about to end on March 19,” Erdogan said at an infrastructure event in Canakkale, Turkey. .
Erdogan thanked Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations for their efforts to maintain the agreement, which he described as “of vital importance for the stability of the world food supply”.
The UN then confirmed the extension and thanked Turkey for its diplomatic and organizational support.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to cross the blocked Black Sea had been extended for 120 days, as was last due for renewal in November.
Russia hit back, saying the grain arrangement would continue, but only for another 60 days.
“We have repeatedly stated both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN that the Russian side has informed all parties to the agreement that it is extending the agreement for 60 days,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
The Black Sea Grains Initiative, initially agreed under UN and Turkish mediation last July after tough negotiations, then extended in November, was due to expire within hours if an agreement was not reached.
The deal frees up millions of tons of grain and other foods that would otherwise be stuck in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and blockade. It allows shipments through three Black Sea ports, with Turkey playing a coordinating role.
More than 800 ships have transported 25 million tonnes of grain to world markets so far under the deal, Erdogan said earlier.
Russia had repeatedly demanded the relaxation of Western sanctions on its own agricultural sector in exchange for the extension of the grain agreement. Food is not on the sanctions list.
However, the sanctions restrict the possibilities of loading and insuring ships and therefore indirectly affect the agricultural sector.
Therefore, alongside the initial grain agreement, a side agreement was concluded with Russia to facilitate the export of Russian food products and fertilizers.
“We remain firmly committed to both agreements and urge all parties to redouble their efforts to fully implement them,” the UN said in a statement on Saturday.
Ukraine and Russia are the two main suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other foods to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia was also the world’s largest fertilizer exporter.
The loss of these supplies after the outbreak of war in February 2022 has driven up global food prices and fueled fears of a hunger crisis in poorer countries.