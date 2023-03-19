Black Sea Grains Deal Extended in Last-Minute Negotiations | world news





MOSCOW Russia and Ukraine have agreed to renew the crucial Black Sea grains deal that was due to expire in hours, officials from all sides said on Saturday after last-minute talks, but it there has been no confirmation as to how long his extension will last. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first to confirm the deal would continue beyond Sunday. “Following our discussions with both parties, we secured the extension of the agreement which was about to end on March 19,” Erdogan said at an infrastructure event in Canakkale, Turkey. . Erdogan thanked Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations for their efforts to maintain the agreement, which he described as “of vital importance for the stability of the world food supply”. The UN then confirmed the extension and thanked Turkey for its diplomatic and organizational support. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to cross the blocked Black Sea had been extended for 120 days, as was last due for renewal in November. Russia hit back, saying the grain arrangement would continue, but only for another 60 days. “We have repeatedly stated both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN that the Russian side has informed all parties to the agreement that it is extending the agreement for 60 days,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The Black Sea Grains Initiative, initially agreed under UN and Turkish mediation last July after tough negotiations, then extended in November, was due to expire within hours if an agreement was not reached. The deal frees up millions of tons of grain and other foods that would otherwise be stuck in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and blockade. It allows shipments through three Black Sea ports, with Turkey playing a coordinating role. More than 800 ships have transported 25 million tonnes of grain to world markets so far under the deal, Erdogan said earlier. Russia had repeatedly demanded the relaxation of Western sanctions on its own agricultural sector in exchange for the extension of the grain agreement. Food is not on the sanctions list. However, the sanctions restrict the possibilities of loading and insuring ships and therefore indirectly affect the agricultural sector. Therefore, alongside the initial grain agreement, a side agreement was concluded with Russia to facilitate the export of Russian food products and fertilizers. “We remain firmly committed to both agreements and urge all parties to redouble their efforts to fully implement them,” the UN said in a statement on Saturday. Ukraine and Russia are the two main suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other foods to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia was also the world’s largest fertilizer exporter. The loss of these supplies after the outbreak of war in February 2022 has driven up global food prices and fueled fears of a hunger crisis in poorer countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/news/world_news/black-sea-grain-deal-extended-in-last-minute-negotiations/article_b1583aa0-7d8b-558e-9398-d5c21b475e7a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related