In a jab at Rahul, PM Modi says some are hurt by democracy’s success – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Responding for the first time to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent “democracy under siege” in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the success of India’s democracy and its institutions is hurting some people, it is why they are determined to attack it.
Taking an apparent dig at the opposition, against the backdrop of a recent BBC documentary series on the 2002 Gujarat riots and other issues, the Prime Minister said: “When something auspicious happens, there is a tradition to apply”kaala tika’ (black dot). So when so many auspicious things happen, some people took the responsibility to apply this kaala tika.”
India, he said, has shown the world that democracy can work. “I am confident that despite all these attacks, India will continue to shine and push forward to achieve its goals.” He was speaking during the Conclave of India today.
He said that the intellectuals of the world say optimistically “It’s India’s time”. Yet some people are adamant about showing the country in a bad light and hurting the morale of the people and the country.
NOTICE | BJP actions boost Rahuls notoriety
PM Modi’s remarks come amid a political tussle over the Congress scion’s remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the BJP accusing him of slandering India on foreign soil and seeking intervention foreign.
Rahul had recently alleged in London that the “The structures of Indian democracy are being brutally attacked”and there is a full-scale assault on the country’s institutions. He also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often “turned off”in the Lok Sabha when a member of the opposition raises important issues.
The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on opposition parties for their mobilization against the action of probation agencies in the alleged corruption cases.
Previously, scams and corruption made headlines, but now actions against the corrupt are in the headlines, he said. When actions against the corrupt take place, some people join hands and take to the streets, he added.
INTERVIEW | CBI, ED are extended arms of BJP, Modi: KTR
Highlighting the government’s achievements, Prime Minister Modi said drone surveys of 2.34 lakh villages have been completed and PM Swamitav maps have been given to 1.22 crore people.
“Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world. It is number one in data consumption on smartphones, is the second largest country in the manufacture of mobile phones and has the third largest startup ecosystem,” the Prime Minister added.
(With contributions from ENS, PTI)
Congress, not democracy, in danger, says Nadda attacking Rahul
No way to apologize: Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul’s UK remarks
Nine opposition leaders write to PM over ‘misuse’ of central agencies
