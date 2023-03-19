Regarding the import of used clothes, the police chief: if there is smuggling, take strict measures





JAKARTA– Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was furious with the rampant importation of used clothes or Thrifting. According to him, this has disrupted the national textile industry. Sunday (3/19/2023). President Jokowi has also instructed his staff to investigate and find the root causes of the rampant importation of used clothes into Indonesia. In response to this, the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, pointed out that he had instructed all levels of the police to find the root of the problem and carry out an inspection related to the appearance of the clothes. imported used. “Regarding the president’s instructions, I have instructed the ranks to conduct an investigation,” Sigit told reporters, in Jakarta on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Sigit stressed that if during the investigation it turns out that there are smuggling practices, the police will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone. “If later it turns out that there is smuggling which is indeed prohibited by the government, I demand strict action against it,” Sigit said. This decisive action, Sigit said, is a commitment from the ranks of the national police to oversee and secure all government policy programs to maintain economic growth in the country. One of them is the maintenance of the internal market. “We in the ranks of the Polri institution really need to be able to oversee what the president’s policy is,” Sigit said. Earlier, the national police said they were cooperating with the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) and Customs and Excise to prevent the trade in imported used clothes. “The Indonesian National Police is working with the Ministry of Commerce and the General Directorate of Customs and Excise to prevent the importation of used clothes,” said Wednesday the head of public relations, the head of public relations of the national police, General Brigade Ahmad Ramadhan to journalists in Jakarta. March 15, 2023. Ramadhan assured that Polri is ready to work together and create synergies with relevant stakeholders, namely the Ministry of Commerce and Customs. “This effort will certainly adapt to applicable laws and regulations,” Ramadhan concluded.

