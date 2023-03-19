Bangladesh Prime Ministers snub West Bengal CM at pipeline inauguration reports tiff





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, March 18, 2023. The pipeline will enhance energy security cooperation between the two countries. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on Saturday which will transport diesel from the Assams Numaligarh refinery marketing depot to Siliguri in Parbatipur in northern Bangladesh. Welcoming the initiative, Ms Hasina thanked Mr Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, but omitted any mention of West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee. The omission is interpreted as a sign of Bangladesh’s dissatisfaction with the planned construction of hydel power projects in West Bengal that could divert waters from the Teesta River, and which have been in the midst of stalled negotiation for more than a year. decade. The 131.57 km long pipeline will carry diesel from a marketing depot in Siliguri to Parbatipur in Dinajpur in Bangladesh. Hasina and Mr. Modi had inaugurated the pipeline laying works in September 2018. Help with energy security In her speech, Ms. Hasina thanked India for its partnership in her country’s quest for energy security, saying, “In the total length of the pipeline, Bangladesh is 126.57 km and India is five km. . The pipeline became operational as of today. I thank everyone associated with this pipeline. Many countries around the world are suffering from energy insecurity due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, but this pipeline will help our people. Ms. Hasina added that at least 16 districts in Bangladesh would benefit from the pipeline. The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will enhance energy security cooperation between our countries. https://t.co/rj6RA0jq3W Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2023 In his remarks, Mr. Modi praised the leadership of Ms. Hasinas, expressing his satisfaction with India’s participation in Bangladesh’s development journey. Whether in the field of transport, in the field of energy, in the field of electricity, or in the digital field, the more our connectivity increases, the more our interpersonal relationships will be strengthened, Mr. Modi said. I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for supporting the expense incurred in laying the pipeline and I thank the people and the Chief Minister of Assam for supporting this pipeline. Bangladesh has become a good market for energy from Assam. This will benefit people in Assam and the rest of India, Ms. Hasina said. Around 90 lakh liters of diesel was imported by Bangladesh through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline during its first working hours on Saturday, The star of the day reported from Dhaka. subtle message Ms Hasina thanked Mr Modi for his support for the project and referred to Indian leaders without specifically naming Ms Banerjee during her speech. The omission of Ms Banerjees’ name from her speech is seen as a subtle message expressing Dhaka’s annoyance over reports that West Bengals are planning to build hydel power projects and canals near Darjeeling to irrigate fields farms at Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar which could divert water from Teestas. Earlier, water expert Ainun Nishat said The Hindu that New Delhi should give confidence to Dhaka before West Bengal proceeds to divert Teestas waters. Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson for Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, told media on Thursday that Dhaka may raise the issue at the UN Water Conference in New York. Bilateral relations between the two neighbors will be a focus as Bangladesh has been invited as a guest country to the G-20 summit to be held here in September. The water issue is also important for Ms Hasina, who is set to face a general election later this year where her government’s failure to secure Teesta waters could make her the target attacks from his opposition, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-sheikh-hasina-inaugurate-377-cr-diesel-pipeline-to-bangladesh/article66635230.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related