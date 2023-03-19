Politics
Xi Jinping will meet Putin next week in his first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be Xi’s first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov suggested the talks could lead to new approaches to the fighting in Ukraine (Picture: AP/File)
By India Today World Desk: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow next week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials said. The visit comes at a time when Beijing, an ally of Russia, has offered peace proposals to end the war in Ukraine. China has sought to portray itself as a peacemaker and called for a ceasefire in the conflict.
It will be President Xi’s first visit to Russia since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Xi’s visit is the latest sign of Beijing’s emboldened diplomatic ambitions and comes amid rising East-West tensions over the war in Ukraine.
The visit also comes at a time when an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague has accused Vladimir Putin of being involved in kidnapping children from Ukraine to Russia.
Relations between the United States and Russia hit a new low after a US surveillance drone intercepted by Russian planes crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday. It was the first direct confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.
China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and said last year it had an unbounded friendship with Russia.
The United States and its Western allies have repeatedly warned that China may supply arms to Russia during the war. Beijing, however, has denied any such plan.
WHAT ARE PUTIN AND XI TALKING ABOUT?
“Xi and Putin would discuss the conflict in Ukraine as well as military-technical cooperation,” an official told Reuters. The Kremlin said earlier that “important” bilateral documents would be signed, without further details.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman told the BBC that China would maintain “an objective and fair stance” on the war in Ukraine and “play a constructive role in promoting peace talks”.
“Xi’s visit to Russia – his first in nearly four years – would strengthen economic partnerships and promote peace,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AP that Putin and Xi would have a one-on-one meeting over an informal dinner on Monday. Broader discussions involving officials from both countries on a range of topics are scheduled for Tuesday.
READ ALSO | How the ICC’s arrest warrant for Russia could affect the Xi Jinping-Putin meeting
Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov suggested the talks could lead to new approaches to the fighting in Ukraine.
I am sure that our leader and the Chinese leader will exchange their assessments of the situation there, he said.
We will see what ideas will emerge after that,” added Yuri Ushakov.
CHINA REACHES OUT TO UKRAINE
On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang contacted his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, saying Beijing feared the war was spiraling out of control and calling for talks on a political solution with Moscow.
In February, Beijing called for gradual de-escalation, warned against the use of nuclear weapons and said the conflict benefits no one.
The West has reacted skeptically to China’s NATO offer, saying Beijing lacks much credibility as a mediator. kyiv has rejected the proposed ceasefire unless it involves the withdrawal of its troops by Russia.
Notably, China brokered peace talks between Iran and its main rival in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. These two countries have agreed to restore their diplomatic relations after years of tension.
The deal put China in a prominent role in Middle East politics, a role previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the United States.
READ ALSO | Russian invasion of Ukraine set to dominate talks as Xi heads to Moscow
(With contributions from the agency)
