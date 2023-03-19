Rishi Sunak ‘respects’ Boris Johnson but won’t intervene to stop parliament from being suspended, minister says





Rishi Sunak has great respect for Boris Johnson but will not ask Tory MPs to vote for him if the Privileges Committee rules against him, a Cabinet minister has said. Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Sunday he was sure Boris Johnson would defend himself strongly, but added that it would be up to the committee to determine the outcome. When asked if MPs would be required to vote with the Government if sanctions against Mr Johnson were imposed at home, Mr Dowden said Skys Sophy Ridge Sunday program, it was common practice not to whip the vote. He added: I’m not sure any final decisions have been made, but that would be the precedent you expect to follow. It’s a pretty well-established principle that we don’t meddle in the business of the House because, as I said, I’m sure Boris Johnson will provide a strong defense and it will be up to the committee to decide. Mr Dowden said the Prime Minister had great respect for Mr Johnson, adding that he knew how demanding the job of Prime Minister was and that Mr Sunak had respect for all their predecessors. The former Prime Minister is due to appear before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday over allegations he misled the House of Commons about his knowledge of lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street. Prior to the four-hour evidence session, he reportedly intends to submit a dossier of written evidence to support his claim that he did not mislead the Chamber. The file is said to include previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from aides showing he had relied on their advice when giving his statements to Parliament. If the committee finds that Mr Johnson has misled the House, it can recommend that he be banned from the Commons for several days. MPs would then be required to vote on the sanction and in previous cases such as sanctions against Owen Paterson, the government has ordered Tory MPs to oppose the recommended sanction. If the sanction of suspending Parliament is upheld, it could trigger a by-election in Mr Johnson’s constituency. Prime Minister Mr Sunak has previously indicated he will not require MPs to oppose a motion brought against Mr Johnson, saying it would not be fair and was a matter for the Parliament. Allies of the former prime minister have branded the committee a witch hunt and are said to be intent on voting against any sanctions in a show of force against Mr Sunak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/rishi-sunak-respects-boris-johnson-but-wont-step-in-to-prevent-suspension-from-parliament-minister-says-2219268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related