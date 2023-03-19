Russia and Ukraine extend grain deal to help world’s poor





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) An unprecedented wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and where High food prices are pushing more people into poverty has been extended just before its expiry date, officials said on Saturday.

The United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension, but neither confirmed how long it would last. The UN, Turkey and Ukraine had asked for 120 days, while Russia said it was ready to accept 60 days.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted on Saturday that the deal would remain in place for the longer four-month period. But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agency Tass that Moscow “has agreed to extend the deal for 60 days”. Any claim that its extension for more than 60 days is either wishful thinking or deliberate manipulation, said Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky. Ukraine and Russia are the world’s two main suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing countries depend on. Two ships carrying more than 96,000 tonnes of corn left Ukrainian ports on Saturday bound for China and Tunisia, according to UN data. This is the second renewal of the agreement Ukraine and Russia signed with the United Nations and Turkey last July to allow food shipments from three Black Sea ports after shipping was halted. after Russia invaded its neighbor more than a year ago on February 24, 2022. . Russia has complained that a separate agreement with the United Nations to overcome obstacles to shipments of its fertilizers that was part of the July package has not produced results. Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday that the UN must recognize that it has no way to exempt Russian agricultural export operations from Western sanctions. , and that Russia would therefore only extend the agreement until May 18. If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested in continuing the export of food from Ukraine via the humanitarian maritime corridor, then they have two months to exempt the entire chain of operations that accompanies the Russian agricultural sector from their sanctions, said said Nebenzia. Otherwise, we don’t understand how the UN Secretary General’s package concept will work through these simple agreements. The International Rescue Committee expressed disappointment on Saturday that the deal is only for 60 days, noting that East African countries in particular will enter the lean season for cereals when it expires in May, including Somalia which receives more than 90% of its cereals. of Ukraine and is in the grip of an unprecedented drought and on the brink of famine. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement that 25 million metric tons (about 28 million tons) of grain and foodstuffs had been delivered to 45 countries under the initiative, helping to lower world food prices and stabilize markets. We remain firmly committed to both agreements, and urge all parties to redouble their efforts to fully implement them, Dujarric said. The war in Ukraine pushed food prices to record highs last year and contributed to a global food crisis also linked to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climatic factors like drought. Disrupted grain shipments needed for staple foods in places like Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria have exacerbated economic challenges and helped push millions more into poverty or food insecurity. People in developing countries spend more of their money on basics like food. The crisis has left an estimated 345 million people facing food insecurity, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. Food prices have fallen for 11 consecutive months. But food was already expensive before the war due to the most devastating droughts from the Americas to the Middle East in the Horn of Africa, with thousands dying in Somalia. Poorer countries that rely on imported food priced in dollars spend more as their currency weakens. The accords have also suffered setbacks since they were brokered by the UN and Turkey: Russia briefly withdrew in November before joining and extending the deal. Over the past few months, inspections to ensure ships are carrying only grain and not weapons have slowed significantly. This has contributed to backlogs of vessels waiting in Turkish waters and a recent drop in the amount of grain leaving Ukraine. Ukrainian officials and some US officials have blamed Russia for the slowdowns, which the country denies. While fertilizers were blocked, Russia exported huge quantities of wheat after a record harvest. Figures from financial data provider Refinitiv showed Russian wheat exports more than doubled to 3.8 million tonnes in January from the same month a year ago, before the invasion. According to Refinitiv, Russian wheat shipments hit or near record highs in November, December and January, rising 24% from the same three months a year earlier. He estimated that Russia will export 44 million tons of wheat in 2022-2023. ___ Andrew Wilks in Istanbul, Elise Morton in London, Julie Walker in New York and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report. ___ See APs full coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and the food crisis in https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis.

