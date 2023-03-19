India has shown what global democracy can offer, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering the keynote address at the India Today Conclave 2023, said India had shown that global democracy could deliver. There is now competition between countries to return stolen items to India, and this reflects the “Indian moment”, Modi said on Saturday. “Today nations are returning stolen artifacts here. This is India’s moment,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Magnificent developments in infrastructure, economy and digital sectors achieved over the past 75 days proudly show that this is India’s time,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, at the start of his speech, said it was good to see that the theme for the Conclave was “The India Moment” and thanked India Today Group for choosing the theme. Leading economists, analysts, world thinkers saying with one voice that this is India’s time, Modi said. Prime Minister Modi says the scams used to grab headlines earlier, now “corrupt” joining the action against them, are making the news. The success of our democracy and its institutions hurts some people and that is why they attack them, he said on Saturday. Modi said he was confident that despite such attacks, the country will move forward to achieve its goals. When the country is full of confidence and determination, and the intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talking about pessimism, showing the country in a bad light and hurting the morale of the country also takes place, he said. he said at the India Today Conclave. “When something auspicious happens, there is a tradition to apply the ‘kaala tika’, so when so many auspicious things happen, some people took the responsibility to apply this ‘kaala tika'” , Modi said, without naming anyone. . His remarks come amid a political row over Gandhi’s remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the BJP accusing him of slandering India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention. ALSO READ: ‘India is moving forward despite enormous challenges’, says Prime Minister Modi Citizens now have confidence that the government cares about them, we have given governance a human touch, Prime Minister Modi added. The Prime Minister said that all governments were working to their capacity and delivering results accordingly, but his government wanted new results and was working at a different speed and scale. The direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore into bank accounts has greatly benefited smallholder farmers, he said. “Today, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one consumer of smartphone data, it is the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones and the third largest startup ecosystem,” he said. Watch: PM Modi highlights 75 days of achievement in 2023 as India Today Conclave celebrates The India Moment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy/story/india-has-shown-the-world-democracy-can-deliver-says-pm-modi-373954-2023-03-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related