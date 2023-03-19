Jibe to Rahul Gandhi? Prime Minister Modi says India’s democracy success is hurting some people

In an apparent mockery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some people are hurt by Indian democracy and its institutions, that’s why they hate it. attack. Everything India has achieved so far is a result of the strength of its institutions and its democracy, Prime Minister Modi added.

The prime minister said his government was achieving new results by working at a different speed and scale than previous administrations. According to him, India is now the fastest growing economy in the world and has made significant progress in smartphone technology, cellphone manufacturing and the startup sector. Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the India Today conclave on March 18 when he added that India’s economic and banking systems were sound amid the global crisis.

While praising the country’s democracy and institutions, which he said have enabled India to succeed despite the attacks on them, Modi also criticized opposition parties for “joining the action of different agencies investigation against their leaders in cases of alleged corruption”.

Prime Minister Modi cited the strength of Indian institutions as the reason the country had been able to increase voter turnout, maintain a strong economy, administer over 220 crore vaccine doses and conduct successful elections even during the pandemic. He also criticized pessimistic views on India, saying such views hurt the morale of the country.

Modi said India’s timing “is unprecedented and the achievements of the first 75 days of 2023 reflect this. These include the launch of a green budget, the opening of an airport in Karnataka, of the next phase of the Mumbai Metro being launched, the start of the world’s longest river cruise and the opening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Moreover, Modi cited Oscar wins for two Indian productions as proof that India is making rapid progress in different fields. Modi urged Indian media to play a global role while pointing to previous media coverage of corruption scandals for TRP ratings.

He also hailed the success of welfare programs for the poor, which he said had transformed efficiency, speed and scale, and he cited the distribution of more than three million houses to the poor in over the past nine years. He also praised the Swamitva Yojana, a program that mapped land in India through drone surveys and distributed 1.22 crore property maps.

