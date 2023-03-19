Bamsoet talks about Jokowi’s service to advance villages in Indonesia





Jakarta – RI MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo said Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pays great attention to the village. Bamsoet described Jokowi’s services to move the country’s villages forward. This was conveyed by Bamsoet when he addressed thousands of village leaders (kades) at Bung Karno East (GBK) parking lot, Jakarta on Sunday (19/3/2023). On this occasion, Bamsoet also conveyed the socialization of the 4 pillars of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly. “Indeed, to this day, no one can beat the leadership of our President Pak Jokowi. Without him, state attention to the villages is minimal,” Bamsoet said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The president of the 20th DPR RI said that Jokowi fought for the Village Fund for Development. He explained that the amount of village funds is currently not optimal, but according to Bamsoet, Jokowi’s struggles with village funds should be appreciated. Bamsoet also supports the village leaders’ suggestion to increase village funds to 10% of the state budget. Bamsoet hopes the government will be able to accede to the village chiefs’ request. “From the podium, I support 10% of the APBN budget for the villages and January 15 is designated as village day,” Bamsoet said. Party Vice Chairman Golkar added that he also supports the thousands of village chiefs, village leaders and the village advisory body who gathered in GBK to appoint President Jokowi as the father of village development. ” For what ? Because the government of President Jokowi is serious and committed to developing the villages by establishing the Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration, which follows the implementation and institutionalization of the government , in accordance with Law 6 of 2014 concerning villages,” Bamsoet said. He explained that the government disbursed 72 trillion rupees in village funds in 2021, or 2.3% of the total state budget. If divided equally, each village will receive village funds of around IDR 1 billion. (akd/ega)

