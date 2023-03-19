Meeting between Erdogan and Sisi in Egypt





Cairo – Turkey’s top diplomat said on Saturday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo, said Ankara wanted to “restore diplomatic relations between the two countries at the highest level”. Shoukry said there was “political will coming from the presidents of our two countries…seeking to normalize relations.” Cavusoglu’s visit follows a trip by Shoukry to Turkey last month to show solidarity after the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people in Turkey and neighboring Syria. “It is possible that we will disagree in the future, but we will do everything to avoid severing our relations again,” Cavusoglu said. Relations soured after the 2013 ousting of Egypt’s Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkey. At the time, Erdogan said he would “never” speak to “anyone” like Sissi. But in November, Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new start in their relationship, and the two leaders later spoke by phone after the February 6 earthquake. Cavusoglu said on Saturday that the meeting between Erdogan and Sisi would take place “after the Turkish elections”, including the presidential ballot scheduled for May 14. While diplomatic exchanges were once frosty, business never stood still: in 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian goods totaling $4 billion. But disagreements remain, with Turkey harboring Arab journalists critical of their governments, including Egyptian media close to the Muslim Brotherhood, a group banned by Cairo. Cairo and Ankara are also at odds over Libya, where Turkey has sent military advisers to support forces opposed to Egyptian ally Khalifa Haftar, Libya’s eastern-based military strongman.

