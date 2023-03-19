Cases against me aimed at ending my political career: Imran Khan





By Amjad Ali

Lahore, Pakistan, March 18 (EFE).- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that a series of court cases against him are aimed at ending his political career and preventing him from exposing the role of the military in the no-confidence motion that ousted him from power last year, even as his supporters continued Sunday to surround his residence and defy authorities who had tried to disperse them by force the day before .

Khan spoke to EFE in an interview from his residence in the eastern city of Lahore, shortly before traveling to Islamabad to appear in court on Saturday with hundreds of supporters, with the hearing adjourned until 30 march by a judge. due to violent clashes between the police and the entourage of the former Prime Minister.

They are trying everything to get me out of the race because they believe that if I come to power I could hold accountable those who removed me from power, Khan said at his residence, turned into a fortress by his Pakistan supporters Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party which has foiled several arrest attempts since March 5, citing a threat to his life.

Khan, whose last court appearance involved allegations related to gifts received while in office, faces no less than 96 other cases on different charges, including blasphemy, terrorism, murder, sedition and corruption.

According to the former Prime Minister, the current government and its institutions were conspiring to prevent him from participating in the general elections scheduled for October, as part of a larger plot that was allegedly hatched by the former Pakistani military leader Qamar Bajwa during Khan’s tenure.

Khan said that since being ousted from power, he was facing the most difficult time of his career due to two major challenges: multiple lawsuits and death threats.

The cricketer-turned-politician was shot in both legs in an assassination attempt in November 2021 amid a massive march against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, later blaming the interior minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-ranking intelligence officer Faisal Naseer for orchestrating the attack.

Khan claims his relationship with Bajwa – the military leader during his tenure – soured after he took a neutral stance in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading the general to conspire to oust him from power.

The head of the army on his own (…) came up with this policy of condemnation of Russia which was not the policy of my government. He should have been court-martialed for that, the ex-Prime Minister lamented.

He added that although civil-military relations in Pakistan – which have been governed by military juntas for decades – were evolving well, the (military) establishment still enjoyed significant political influence.

You can’t have a system where the elected prime minister has responsibility (through public office) but the authority rests with the establishment, Khan insisted, using a term often used to indirectly refer to the powerful army.

The PTI leader, considered by many to be the country’s most charismatic leader, said whoever wins the next election should be able to exercise his will, even if his power is comparable to that of the military.

Pakistan is still an emerging and evolving democracy, but this balance (of powers) must take place, he signed. EFE

aa-mvg/ia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laprensalatina.com/cases-against-me-aimed-at-ending-my-political-career-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related