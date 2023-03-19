Donald Trump could be indicted any day – what happens next?





NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) – Donald Trump could be indicted in New York as early as this week for allegedly concealing silent money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, nearly seven years after the money has changed.

But any trial of the former US president would still be more than a year away, legal experts have said, and could coincide with the final months of the 2024 presidential campaign as Trump seeks to return to the White House.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest, although a spokesperson later said Trump had not been told of the arrest. no arrests pending.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presented evidence to a New York grand jury regarding a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for her silence on an alleged affair, sources say. Trump denied the affair and his attorney accused Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, of extortion.

If charged, Trump would become the first former US president to face criminal charges. Polls show him ahead of other potential rivals for the Republican nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to mount a bid for the White House.

The average criminal case in New York takes more than a year to go from indictment to trial, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, former chief assistant Manhattan prosecutor, and Trump’s case is far from complete. typical.

This raises the possibility that Trump will have to stand trial in the middle of the 2024 presidential campaign, or even after Election Day, although trying a president-elect or president on state charges would be entering uncharted legal waters. If elected, he would not have the power to pardon himself from state office.

“It’s so unprecedented it’s hard for me to say,” Agnifilo said when asked if a judge would try Trump ahead of the election. “I think it’s tricky.”

The New York case is one of many focused on Trump, including an investigation into election interference in Georgia and a pair of federal investigations into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters attempting to undo his defeat and in his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

CASE DISPUTE

Early in his career in real estate, as a television celebrity, and then in politics, the famously litigious Trump used aggressive counterattacks and delaying tactics when faced with legal challenges.

Trump has accused Bragg, an elected Democrat, of targeting him for political purposes and may try to seek the dismissal of the charges on those grounds.

Trump would likely pursue other avenues as well, some of which could present thorny legal issues that would take time to resolve.

While president, Trump reimbursed Cohen for Daniels’ payments, and federal prosecutors who charged Cohen said in court documents that the payments were falsely recorded as for legal services. The New York Times, citing sources, reported the most likely charges against Trump would be for falsifying business records, usually a misdemeanor.

To elevate this charge to a felony, prosecutors must prove that Trump falsified records to cover up a second crime. One possibility, according to the Times, is that prosecutors could argue that the payment itself violated state campaign finance law because it was actually an illegal secret donation to boost his campaign.

Using state election law to raise a false business record accusation is an untested legal theory, experts said, and Trump’s lawyers would be sure to challenge it.

Trump could also challenge whether the statute of limitations – five years in this case – should have passed. Under New York law, the statute of limitations can be extended if the defendant has been out of state, but Trump can argue that the office of US president should not apply.

“There are a multitude of possibilities,” said David Shapiro, a former FBI agent and prosecutor and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. “This is a dream case for defense attorneys.”

FINGERPRINTS AND MUGSHOT

In the short term, any impeachment would require Trump to travel to the downtown New York district attorney’s office to surrender. In white-collar cases, lawyers and prosecutors for the accused usually agree on a date and time, rather than arresting the person at their home.

Trump would have his fingerprints and photo ID taken and appear for trial. He would likely be released on his own accord and allowed to return home, experts said.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told CNBC on Friday that Trump would turn himself in if charged. If Trump refused to come voluntarily, prosecutors could seek to extradite him from Florida, where he currently resides.

In an ironic twist, DeSantis would typically have to give formal approval to an extradition request in his capacity as governor, though Florida legal experts said his role would be strictly administrative.

Reporting by Joseph Axe; Additional reporting by Luc Cohen and Tom Hals; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/donald-trump-could-be-charged-any-day-what-happens-next-2023-03-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related