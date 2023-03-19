World’s youngest yoga teacher plans training with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

New Delhi: With three records in hand, including being the world’s youngest yoga instructor, seven-year-old Praanvi Gupta is aiming for a new feat by training with one of India’s most famous yogis, the Prime Minister. Gupta started learning yoga when she was 3 years old. When the family moved from New Delhi to Dubai four years ago, they started taking yoga classes. Gupta completed a 200-hour course to be certified by Yoga Alliance, the largest non-profit organization representing yoga teachers. In late November 2022, Gupta was verified by Guinness World Records as the youngest yoga instructor at 7 years and 165 days, beating Reyansh Surani, who was 9 years and 220 days old when he received his certification in 2021. I feel really proud and excited that no one at this age has made it, she said Arab News. I know that yoga is beneficial. I want to spread the word that everyone should practice yoga and children should practice it. Gupta already knows what she wants to do next. She wants to write a book on yoga for children and meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a yoga enthusiast who promotes the discipline in his country and abroad. I want to do yoga with him one day, Gupta said. I heard that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big yoga enthusiast and loves yoga. Gupta’s formal yoga education began at the Vedic Yoga Center in Dubai, under the supervision of trainer and educator Vincent Earth Kottayil, who encouraged her to enroll in an instructors course. Kottayil said he has been teaching yoga for 25 years and believes she has innate qualities for yoga. She showed extra talent in yoga and showed enthusiasm to learn more about yoga. I suggested that she join the yoga teacher training course, and she completed the course very successfully, Kottayil added. Yoga is not the only discipline in which Gupta wins laurels. She already has several records and medals in other fields, both physical and academic. Her father, Pramod, said he was very proud of her accomplishments. She likes challenges. Whenever you challenge her to something, just learn that thing quickly, said Guptas’ mother, Priyanka Sengar, founder and CEO of Women First Jobs, an organization that aims to reduce gender disparities in employment. Arab News. Sengar is aware of her daughter’s talent for yoga and has also nurtured her interest in books. But none of Guptas’ relatives try to plan the future for her. We just support it; whatever she dreams, we just support her, Sengar said. Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.

