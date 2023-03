Donald Trump does something different as the former president runs for the White House for the third time

As he runs for the White House for the third time, former President Donald Trump appears to be adopting a campaign tradition he mostly avoided during his first two presidential campaigns: the politics of small distribution.

While Trump was known for his large rallies during his successful presidential campaign in 2016 and his unsuccessful re-election bid in 2020, he rarely made short stops to speak with voters at restaurants, eateries, cafes and fast foods.

During his trip last week to Iowa, his first in the state that opens the GOP presidential nomination calendar since launching his 2024 White House campaign in mid-November full-scale Trumps at Adler Davenport Theater and his comments likely targeting rival Florida Gov Ron DeSantis grabbed headlines.

POLL SUGGESTS TRUMP WIDENING LEAD OVER DESANSTIS IN 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) (AP)

But equally telling of his campaign was his unannounced stop before the rally at a Machine Shed restaurant, which is a popular chain in Hawkeye State, where he mingled with customers.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDE YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Last month, after visiting the site of a train derailment in eastern Palestine, Ohio, Trump stopped at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

FIRST ON FOX: DESANTIS HEADING TO NEW HAMPSHIRE AFTER STOPS IN IOWA, NEVADA

And following his campaign launch event in South Carolina on Jan. 28, the former president—whose love for fast food is well documented—surprised employees and customers alike by stopping at the Zesto of West Columbia, a restaurant known for its fried chicken, burgers and chocolate covered ice cream cones.

Trump 2024 campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News that “these types of visits get a lot of eyeballs and attention, not only media-wise but also on social media. But they were still going to do rallies. It’s not something in place of rallies.”

“It’s just another tool in the toolbox to get the president out and meet and interact with people face to face,” Cheung pointed out.

Trump announced this week that he would hold a large-scale rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25, and his campaign said Saturday that any potential indictments from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would not halt those plans.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

