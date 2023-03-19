Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home and arrest 61 people





Play Brightcove video

Police stormed the former prime minister’s residence on Saturday

Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence on Saturday and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between Khan’s supporters and police, officials said.

Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera, who led the operation in an upscale area of ​​Lahore, said police acted to remove a barricade erected by members of Mr Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his provocative supporters.

He said they blocked the lanes around the residence with concrete blocks, felled trees, tents and a parked truck.

Mr Khan was not at home, having traveled to Islamabad to appear before a judge and face charges, he sold state gifts while in office and hid his property.

The judge postponed this hearing to March 30.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know

Mr Sukhera said supporters armed with batons or Mr Khan tried to resist police by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails and a man on the roof of the residence opened fire.

At least three police officers were injured.

Mr Sukhera said police broke down the residence’s main gate and found automatic weapons, Molotov cocktails, iron bars and batons used in attacks on police over the week.

He added that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures had been erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later said police would conduct a full search of the house, where they found bunkers and suspected other illegal weapons and ammunition were hidden.

Imran Khan’s vehicle is surrounded by his supporters as he leaves after appearing in a court in Islamabad. Credit: AP

He said that in Islamabad, Mr Khan and many of his supporters were armed.

Witnesses in Lahore said police tried to disperse Mr Khan’s supporters by firing tear gas and chased them into several houses in the Zaman Park area.

Mr Khan’s lawyer appeared in an Islamabad court on Saturday after a high court on Friday suspended Khan’s arrest warrant, granting him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in the corruption case without being detained.

Mr Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday after failing to appear for an earlier hearing in the case.

His supporters threw rocks and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former prime minister from arrest.

A police vehicle set on fire in Islamabad on Saturday. Credit: AP

Mr Khan’s motorcade arrived near the Federal Court Complex in Islamabad on Saturday, where his supporters also clashed with police who barred them from entering the compound.

Enraged fans threw stones at police who retaliated by throwing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

A supporter of Mr Khan torched two police vehicles and several motorbikes outside the court complex while dispersing, according to Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Mr Khan, now leader of the opposition, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. He is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets, charges he denies.

It is one of many cases the former cricketer star turned Islamist politician has faced since his ousting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-03-18/pakistani-police-storm-home-of-former-pm-imran-khan-and-arrest-61 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related