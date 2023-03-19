Boris Johnson expected to give ‘robust’ defense ahead of party hearing

Boris Johnson is expected to give a strong defense of his actions ahead of a committee hearing later this week that will determine the future of his political career.

Sources close to the former prime minister have said he will submit a compelling package of evidence to MPs ahead of a public hearing on Wednesday into allegations he misled parliament over the partygate scandal.

The document would provide evidence that he did not knowingly do so.

He will provide the statement to the Privileges Committee, which is due to sit from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to determine his fate.

If found in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the Commons and even face a recall petition, which could trigger a by-election, giving his constituents the chance to oust him.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told Sky News on Sunday: “I’m sure Boris Johnson will defend himself strongly and then it will be for the committee to determine the outcome.

Asked if there would be a free vote for Tory MPs if the committee recommended sanctions, Mr Dowden said that was standard practice on internal matters.

I’m not sure any final decisions have been made, but that would be the precedent we would expect to follow, he said.

In an interim report, the privileges committee said the evidence strongly suggests the coronavirus rule breaches in No 10 should have been obvious to Mr Johnson.

They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs into assuring the Commons the rules were followed.

Mr Johnson’s allies have said he will provide a detailed and compelling account to the committee before his appearance, showing he did not knowingly mislead the House.

The Sunday Times said he will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when giving his statements to parliament.

He will also post messages showing that other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules.

The committee inquiry is chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman, although the seven-person panel has a Conservative majority.

The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would not seek to influence MPs on the committee and indicated he would give Conservative MPs a free vote on any sanctions that might be recommended.

A suspension of 10 or more sitting days for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019.

A representative of the Conservative Party confirmed on Friday that Mr Johnson would stand again as a candidate in the constituency, after the Conservative Party re-elected him to the seat he has held since 2015.

There had been recent speculation that the former prime minister might try to secure a safer seat before the next general election.

I can confirm that Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Tory candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a Tory spokesman has said.

Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:59 p.m.