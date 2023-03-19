Politics
Boris Johnson expected to give ‘robust’ defense ahead of party hearing
Boris Johnson is expected to give a strong defense of his actions ahead of a committee hearing later this week that will determine the future of his political career.
Sources close to the former prime minister have said he will submit a compelling package of evidence to MPs ahead of a public hearing on Wednesday into allegations he misled parliament over the partygate scandal.
The document would provide evidence that he did not knowingly do so.
He will provide the statement to the Privileges Committee, which is due to sit from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to determine his fate.
If found in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the Commons and even face a recall petition, which could trigger a by-election, giving his constituents the chance to oust him.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told Sky News on Sunday: “I’m sure Boris Johnson will defend himself strongly and then it will be for the committee to determine the outcome.
Asked if there would be a free vote for Tory MPs if the committee recommended sanctions, Mr Dowden said that was standard practice on internal matters.
I’m not sure any final decisions have been made, but that would be the precedent we would expect to follow, he said.
In an interim report, the privileges committee said the evidence strongly suggests the coronavirus rule breaches in No 10 should have been obvious to Mr Johnson.
They are looking at evidence on at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs into assuring the Commons the rules were followed.
Mr Johnson’s allies have said he will provide a detailed and compelling account to the committee before his appearance, showing he did not knowingly mislead the House.
The Sunday Times said he will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior officials and members of his No 10 team showing he relied on their advice when giving his statements to parliament.
He will also post messages showing that other senior Downing Street officials believed the gatherings were covered by the workplace exemption in the lockdown rules.
The committee inquiry is chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman, although the seven-person panel has a Conservative majority.
The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson was in contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the final decision will rest with the full House of Commons.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would not seek to influence MPs on the committee and indicated he would give Conservative MPs a free vote on any sanctions that might be recommended.
A suspension of 10 or more sitting days for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he held with a majority of 7,210 in 2019.
A representative of the Conservative Party confirmed on Friday that Mr Johnson would stand again as a candidate in the constituency, after the Conservative Party re-elected him to the seat he has held since 2015.
There had been recent speculation that the former prime minister might try to secure a safer seat before the next general election.
I can confirm that Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Tory candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a Tory spokesman has said.
Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:59 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/19/boris-johnson-expected-to-give-robust-defence-ahead-of-partygate-hearing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Erdogan to address EU-organized donor event for Trkiye earthquake
- Boris Johnson finalizes defense ahead of party inquiry showdown
- Emergency alert system being tested on mobile phones by UK government
- Tony Shalhoub reveals where the next Monk film finds his character | Entertainment
- Men’s Tennis Posts 5-2 Win Marist
- Day 3 of the men’s tournament
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”
- The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West
- Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters
- Kishida reflects on Modi’s invitation to Hiroshima Group of Seven summit