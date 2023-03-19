‘No other option’: Russia’s unequal economic marriage with China

Russia has found itself in an unequal relationship with China since it intensified its pivot to Beijing after the assault on Ukraine.

Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow, bilateral trade between the two neighbors has reached a record $190 billion, and the proportion of Russian foreign trade conducted in yuan has risen from 0.5% to 16%.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> In this file photo taken on February 04, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photo during their meeting in Beijing. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP.

It is absolutely essential that Russia be close to China, because Russia does not have many business friends, Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, told AFP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now preparing to welcome Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

The two men last met when Putin visited Beijing three weeks before launching his campaign in Ukraine.

The ties between the two countries are particularly strong in the energy sector, which is heavily targeted by Western sanctions.

China and India have replaced the European Union as Russia’s biggest oil export market, a group of economists from the Institute of International Finance said.

another tool

Along with Turkey, China and India accounted for two-thirds of Russia’s crude oil exports in the fourth quarter of last year.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> File photo: Marcelo Camargo Santos via Pexels.com.

Chinese companies have taken over the niches vacated by Western firms that have left Russia, said Sergey Tsyplakov, an expert at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

It was a view shared by Anna Kireeva, a researcher at the prestigious MGIMO University in Russia.

It was also necessary to find other sources of imports, including in machinery, electronics, miscellaneous parts and components, automobiles and other vehicles, Kireeva told AFP.

She said, however, that most major Chinese companies that are well integrated into Western markets have chosen to suspend operations in Russia for fear of potential sanctions.

Time will tell if the alliance of convenience will turn into a long-term sustainable partnership.

Putin wants a balanced relationship with China, like with a twin brother, but that is not the case, analyst Timothy Ash told AFP.

Russia has no choice but to turn to China, he said.

Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Russia’s economic stability depends on China.

This gives Beijing another tool, another instrument to influence Russia from home, he said.

The Kremlin, however, denies any disparity.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The Chinese and Russian flag. File photo: Wikicommons.

There is no leader or follower in Russia-China relations, as both sides trust each other equally, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Competitors

Some logistical problems hinder the development of trade between Beijing and Moscow.

Railways in the Russian Far East are congested, Kireeva said, and upgrading them will take some time.

Infrastructure in Far Eastern regions, including the main oil port of Kozmino in the Sea of ​​Japan, is also congested.

In addition, Russia had to sell its oil at lower than usual prices to China or India to maintain sales volumes.

Its budget is already feeling the consequences of the forced discounts.

Oil export earnings fell 42% year-on-year in February, the International Energy Agency said.

Having fewer partners leaves Russia in a vulnerable position against China, which remains a competitor, Ash said.

Beijing has an interest in keeping Russia as an independent ally of the West, while it also wants Russia to be weakened so that it can exploit it.

Russia’s economic dependence on China is still in its infancy, Umarov said.

But years or decades from now, that economic leverage could turn into greater political leverage, he added.

Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/typing error? |Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">