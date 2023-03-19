Politics
‘No other option’: Russia’s unequal economic marriage with China
Russia has found itself in an unequal relationship with China since it intensified its pivot to Beijing after the assault on Ukraine.
Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow, bilateral trade between the two neighbors has reached a record $190 billion, and the proportion of Russian foreign trade conducted in yuan has risen from 0.5% to 16%.
It is absolutely essential that Russia be close to China, because Russia does not have many business friends, Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, told AFP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is now preparing to welcome Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.
The two men last met when Putin visited Beijing three weeks before launching his campaign in Ukraine.
The ties between the two countries are particularly strong in the energy sector, which is heavily targeted by Western sanctions.
China and India have replaced the European Union as Russia’s biggest oil export market, a group of economists from the Institute of International Finance said.
another tool
Along with Turkey, China and India accounted for two-thirds of Russia’s crude oil exports in the fourth quarter of last year.
Chinese companies have taken over the niches vacated by Western firms that have left Russia, said Sergey Tsyplakov, an expert at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.
It was a view shared by Anna Kireeva, a researcher at the prestigious MGIMO University in Russia.
It was also necessary to find other sources of imports, including in machinery, electronics, miscellaneous parts and components, automobiles and other vehicles, Kireeva told AFP.
She said, however, that most major Chinese companies that are well integrated into Western markets have chosen to suspend operations in Russia for fear of potential sanctions.
Time will tell if the alliance of convenience will turn into a long-term sustainable partnership.
Putin wants a balanced relationship with China, like with a twin brother, but that is not the case, analyst Timothy Ash told AFP.
Russia has no choice but to turn to China, he said.
Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Russia’s economic stability depends on China.
This gives Beijing another tool, another instrument to influence Russia from home, he said.
The Kremlin, however, denies any disparity.
There is no leader or follower in Russia-China relations, as both sides trust each other equally, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Competitors
Some logistical problems hinder the development of trade between Beijing and Moscow.
Railways in the Russian Far East are congested, Kireeva said, and upgrading them will take some time.
Infrastructure in Far Eastern regions, including the main oil port of Kozmino in the Sea of Japan, is also congested.
In addition, Russia had to sell its oil at lower than usual prices to China or India to maintain sales volumes.
Its budget is already feeling the consequences of the forced discounts.
Oil export earnings fell 42% year-on-year in February, the International Energy Agency said.
Having fewer partners leaves Russia in a vulnerable position against China, which remains a competitor, Ash said.
Beijing has an interest in keeping Russia as an independent ally of the West, while it also wants Russia to be weakened so that it can exploit it.
Russia’s economic dependence on China is still in its infancy, Umarov said.
But years or decades from now, that economic leverage could turn into greater political leverage, he added.
Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/typing error? |Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report
|
Sources
2/ https://hongkongfp.com/2023/03/19/no-other-option-russias-unequal-economic-marriage-with-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Erdogan to address EU-organized donor event for Trkiye earthquake
- Boris Johnson finalizes defense ahead of party inquiry showdown
- Emergency alert system being tested on mobile phones by UK government
- Tony Shalhoub reveals where the next Monk film finds his character | Entertainment
- Men’s Tennis Posts 5-2 Win Marist
- Day 3 of the men’s tournament
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”
- The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West
- Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters
- Kishida reflects on Modi’s invitation to Hiroshima Group of Seven summit