Jokowi meets Megawati, PDI Perjuangan immediately announces the name of the presidential candidate?

JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya gave his views on the meeting between President Joko Widodo and PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Yunarto explained that with the registration of presidential candidates closer to KPU, apart from the fact that other coalitions also formed which presidential candidate is carried, it is not wrong for the public to believe that the meeting of Megawati with Jokowi discussed the upcoming presidential election of 2024.

“So it’s not wrong if we interpret that the previous meeting also talked about the presidential nomination of the PDI Perjuangan. Or maybe even more broadly, talk about names and talk about the type of coalition that will be formed,” he said. said Yunarto to Kompas TV, Sunday (3/19/2023).

“And we see positive indications, if we dare to disclose to the public that this is about the political future of 2024. That means if you want to see it implicitly, there may be an understanding,” he said. -he adds.

As is known, Jokowi has been seen on several occasions implicitly supporting Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.

In fact, at the last meeting, all three looked very familiar watching the harvest in Lajer Village, Ambal District, Kebumen, Central Java, last Thursday (03/09/2023).

As for Megawati, she is still keeping it a secret as to who the PDI-P will nominate as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Yunarto added that it is increasingly assumed that Jokowi and Megawati have their own champions for 2024.

Even so, it is certain that both political elites will eventually have a voice in winning the contest.

“So far, it is interesting to see how the public suspects the degree of political relations between Megawati and Pak Jokowi in the context of 2024,” Yunarto continued.

“There’s an ‘assumption’ that seems like the political views and policy choices of the presidential candidates are different. But I think they’re all assumptions, yes.”

“Apart from the fact that they both have heroes who may be the same or different, it seems like they both realize that the goal is to win in order to continue. legacy what Pak Jokowi has built, they need a scenario to be able to win the battle of 2024.”

“I think, at least, this is refuted after the anniversary of the PDI-P, who said there was a split, there were different points of view. I believe that in the end they will be in a great scenario, together to win the candidate”, he said.

With the meeting between Jokowi and Megawati, the public also hopes that a name will soon emerge as the PDI-P presidential candidate in 2024.

Yunarto said that if the PDI-P had announced the name of the presidential candidate it was carrying or the coalition it had formed, other parties would do the same.

“Yes, we hope so, what we see now is a waiting effort between the parties who would form a coalition. No one has given certainty until then later for the registration of the KPU”, did he declare.

“But we also know that the way they declare a pair will always be awkward while waiting for the opponent’s card to be opened.”

“And we know that one of the most awaited is the PDI Perjuangan because they can appoint their own cadres but also wait to join other parties or not.”

“And the General Secretary (Hasto Kristiyanto-ed) seems to be in many ways statement already indicated to embrace other parties by forming a coalition.

“So the sooner the PDI Perjuangan determines who will become its presidential candidate and the coalition is formed, I think the sooner the other parties will form their coalition.”

“We will have more time in political education to see who is the best candidate,” Yunarto concluded.

As previously reported, Jokowi and Megawati met at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (3/18/2023).

PDI Perjuangan General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said the meeting was to discuss various current national issues.

“The meeting of the two leaders discussed various national issues, including building an understanding of the future direction,” Hasto said in a written statement.

Hasto also revealed that the two personalities discussed strategic agendas related to foreign policy and geopolitical challenges and how to improve knowledge, research and innovation and achieve food sovereignty.

Finally, Hasto added that the meeting also discussed the most crucial issue in a political year, namely the implementation of elections.

“During the meeting, of course, various important issues related to the implementation of the 2024 elections were discussed,” he said.

