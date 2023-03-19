Politics
Jokowi meets Megawati, PDI Perjuangan immediately announces the name of the presidential candidate?
JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Charta Politika Executive Director Yunarto Wijaya gave his views on the meeting between President Joko Widodo and PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri.
Yunarto explained that with the registration of presidential candidates closer to KPU, apart from the fact that other coalitions also formed which presidential candidate is carried, it is not wrong for the public to believe that the meeting of Megawati with Jokowi discussed the upcoming presidential election of 2024.
“So it’s not wrong if we interpret that the previous meeting also talked about the presidential nomination of the PDI Perjuangan. Or maybe even more broadly, talk about names and talk about the type of coalition that will be formed,” he said. said Yunarto to Kompas TV, Sunday (3/19/2023).
“And we see positive indications, if we dare to disclose to the public that this is about the political future of 2024. That means if you want to see it implicitly, there may be an understanding,” he said. -he adds.
As is known, Jokowi has been seen on several occasions implicitly supporting Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.
In fact, at the last meeting, all three looked very familiar watching the harvest in Lajer Village, Ambal District, Kebumen, Central Java, last Thursday (03/09/2023).
As for Megawati, she is still keeping it a secret as to who the PDI-P will nominate as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Yunarto added that it is increasingly assumed that Jokowi and Megawati have their own champions for 2024.
Even so, it is certain that both political elites will eventually have a voice in winning the contest.
Also Read: Speech at Apdesi, Megawati: Elections choose good people event
“So far, it is interesting to see how the public suspects the degree of political relations between Megawati and Pak Jokowi in the context of 2024,” Yunarto continued.
“There’s an ‘assumption’ that seems like the political views and policy choices of the presidential candidates are different. But I think they’re all assumptions, yes.”
“Apart from the fact that they both have heroes who may be the same or different, it seems like they both realize that the goal is to win in order to continue. legacy what Pak Jokowi has built, they need a scenario to be able to win the battle of 2024.”
“I think, at least, this is refuted after the anniversary of the PDI-P, who said there was a split, there were different points of view. I believe that in the end they will be in a great scenario, together to win the candidate”, he said.
With the meeting between Jokowi and Megawati, the public also hopes that a name will soon emerge as the PDI-P presidential candidate in 2024.
Yunarto said that if the PDI-P had announced the name of the presidential candidate it was carrying or the coalition it had formed, other parties would do the same.
“Yes, we hope so, what we see now is a waiting effort between the parties who would form a coalition. No one has given certainty until then later for the registration of the KPU”, did he declare.
“But we also know that the way they declare a pair will always be awkward while waiting for the opponent’s card to be opened.”
“And we know that one of the most awaited is the PDI Perjuangan because they can appoint their own cadres but also wait to join other parties or not.”
Also read: Jokowi and Megawati meet at the palace, PDIP has the name of the presidential candidate?
“And the General Secretary (Hasto Kristiyanto-ed) seems to be in many ways statement already indicated to embrace other parties by forming a coalition.
“So the sooner the PDI Perjuangan determines who will become its presidential candidate and the coalition is formed, I think the sooner the other parties will form their coalition.”
“We will have more time in political education to see who is the best candidate,” Yunarto concluded.
As previously reported, Jokowi and Megawati met at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (3/18/2023).
PDI Perjuangan General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said the meeting was to discuss various current national issues.
“The meeting of the two leaders discussed various national issues, including building an understanding of the future direction,” Hasto said in a written statement.
Hasto also revealed that the two personalities discussed strategic agendas related to foreign policy and geopolitical challenges and how to improve knowledge, research and innovation and achieve food sovereignty.
Finally, Hasto added that the meeting also discussed the most crucial issue in a political year, namely the implementation of elections.
“During the meeting, of course, various important issues related to the implementation of the 2024 elections were discussed,” he said.
Also Read: Addressing Thousands of Village Chiefs, Megawati Gives Message Ahead of Elections: Choose the Right People!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.tv/article/389477/jokowi-bertemu-megawati-pdi-perjuangan-segera-umumkan-nama-capres
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Bolton reacted to Trump’s message saying he expects to be arrested
- Erdogan to address EU-organized donor event for Trkiye earthquake
- Boris Johnson finalizes defense ahead of party inquiry showdown
- Emergency alert system being tested on mobile phones by UK government
- Tony Shalhoub reveals where the next Monk film finds his character | Entertainment
- Men’s Tennis Posts 5-2 Win Marist
- Day 3 of the men’s tournament
- Why falling bond yields are boosting equity market appeal ahead of the Fed meeting
- UN Commission on the Status of Women Reaffirms Role of Technology and Innovation in Achieving Gender Equality
- “Brother smiles at me too Gam Hai”
- The Hill calls Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a challenge to the West
- Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters