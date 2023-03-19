Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday, calls for protests by his supporters





Former US President Donald Trump said he expected to be “arrested” on Tuesday over hidden money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest.

“The leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” the 76-year-old billionaire said on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, adding, “Protest, take back our nation!”

An indictment would make Trump the first former US president to be charged with a crime, marking an explosive and unpredictable development in the 2024 White House race – as Trump again seeks to clinch the Republican nomination.

Even a conviction in the Hush Money case wouldn’t stop Trump from running, but an indictment could have major consequences, galvanizing his critics but also electrifying his supporters.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reacted with fury, accusing New York prosecutors of pursuing “political revenge” against Trump. McCarthy vowed on Twitter to launch a congressional investigation into the matter.

But his Democratic predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, denounced Trump’s announcement as “reckless”, saying it would “foster unrest among his supporters”.

“He can’t hide from his violations of the law, his disrespect for our elections and his incitement to violence,” added Pelosi, who was still president when Trump was impeached for inciting the riots. January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

The ongoing investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat, focuses on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 election to stop porn star Stormy Daniels from going public with an affair that she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump’s attorney told CNBC on Friday that his client, if charged, would surrender to face criminal charges.

Trump denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and dismissed the investigation as politically motivated.

“Illegal Leaks”

In his Truth Social article, written in all caps, Trump referred to “unlawful leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office” and said the investigation was “based on a fairy tale old and fully debunked (by many other prosecutors!).”

He doubled down in another post, calling his successor President Joe Biden “crooked” and urging his supporters to “Protest, Protest, Protest!!!”

According to reports, authorities planned to increase security around the Manhattan courthouse in the coming days.

Trump’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, said her messages on Saturday were based on news reports and not on new actions taken by prosecutors.

“Since this is a political prosecution, the district attorney’s office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than contacting President Trump’s lawyers,” Necheles said in a statement to AFP.

A grand jury is a panel of citizens that reviews the evidence presented by prosecutors to decide whether a charge is justified.

The New York jury heard on Monday from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who made the payment to Daniels. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 on related federal charges. He pleaded guilty but said he carried out Trump’s orders.

Daniels herself met with prosecutors on Wednesday and “agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further investigation if needed,” according to her attorney Charles Brewster.

Trump has been asked to testify, which legal experts say suggests an indictment is near.

The payment to Daniels, if not properly accounted for, could result in a misdemeanor charge for falsifying business records. It could qualify as a felony if the false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation, The New York Times reported.

outlook 2024

Trump faces multiple state and federal criminal investigations into possible wrongdoing that threatens his new run for the White House.

In Georgia, a prosecutor is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat in the southern state. The grand jury in that case recommended multiple indictments, the foreman revealed last month.

The former president is also under federal investigation into his handling of classified documents as well as his possible involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Some observers think an indictment bodes ill for Trump’s chances in 2024, while others say it could be a huge boost.

Just to calibrate expectations:

1. Arrest secures Donald Trump’s nomination.

2. The base will rally politically, and perhaps physically. (Let me know how it goes.)

3. The Nobility GOP will now double down on DeSantis, to no avail.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 18, 2023

“Arrest secures Donald Trump’s nomination,” tweeted Rick Wilson, a political strategist who quit the Republican Party in protest against Trump. “The base will rally politically, and perhaps physically.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed libertarian who has increasingly aligned with Republican positions and overturned Twitter’s ban on Trump, went even further.

“If that happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk said in a tweet.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230318-trump-says-he-expects-to-be-arrested-tuesday-calls-for-protest-from-supporters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related